ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, CT

Comments / 1

Related
NewsTimes

CT's best wineries or vineyards, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in wineries or vineyards, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Aquila's Nest...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Releases New ‘Hero Pay’ Program for Essential Workers

Everyone has a "Covid Story" when it comes to not only the virus itself, but with their jobs and how they were affected. I had only been living here in the Northeast for about a year and my part-time radio gig that I was progressing nicely in, evaporated into thin air. I was definitely not considered an "essential worker" yet by that particular broadcasting company.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nerej.com

CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?

“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Moses Wheeler: Legendary Housatonic Ferryman

Before the bridge bearing his name carried cars and trucks over the Housatonic River, Moses Wheeler carried passengers across the same stretch of water as the operator of the first ferry from Stratford to Milford—over 350 years ago. Providing a crucial transportation service, the Wheeler family continued to operate the ferry in southwestern Connecticut for three generations.
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Name#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rt#Perfection Screw Rivet
american-rails.com

Connecticut Scenic Train Rides

Like many New England states, Connecticut's history with the railroad dates back to the industry's earliest days. In the modern era it was served almost exclusively by the New York, New Haven & Hartford after that carrier acquired all of its competitors (notably the New York & New England and Shore Line Railway).
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield

Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
PLAINVILLE, CT
i95 ROCK

The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury

The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out

It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy