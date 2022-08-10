Packers release new online game, Packers Predict

The Green Bay Packers launched a new free online game called Packers Predict, an interactive game powered by Cenex which allows fans to win cash prizes and more.

Packers Predict is offered in conjunction with each Packers game and allows fans to predict various gameday outcomes with several weekly questions. Questions will focus on the upcoming game such as: how many total passing yards will the Packers have against their opponent?

Weekly prizes will be awarded to the highest scoring player during the preseason, regular season prizes will be given to the three highest scoring players.

Players will play for weekly prizes, starting with zero points each week but week-by-week totals will be tallied and tracked on a leader board. The cumulative highest scorer from the regular season will win a grand prize at the end of the Packers season.

Prizes include cash, gift cards, and autographed items.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top points earner in three different phases: $500 will be awarded to the preseason winner, $1,000 will be awarded to the winner of the first nine weeks of the regular season, and $1,000 will be awarded to the winner of the last nine weeks of the regular season.

The grand prize includes $2,000 cash and a VIP gameday experience for the 2023 season, including a hotel stay.

Pregame rounds open for play at 9:00 a.m. three days before kickoff each week and close five minutes before each week's kickoff.

The halftime round opens at the end of the second quarter and closes at the start of the third quarter.

Players can make their predictions at any point during each time window and weekly point totals are tallied based on players' performances in both rounds. Point totals for each question will be updated in real-time.

Packers Predict is now open for players.

To play, fans can visit packers.com/predict or navigate to the menu on the Packers mobile app and tap on "Packers Predict".

Players must be 18 years of age or older to play. There is no cost to participate.

For full rules of the game, visit packers.com/fans.