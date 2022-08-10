Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel Maven
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022
Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman blinded by attack working to help others regain sight
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The victim of a gruesome attack in Massachusetts is trying to turn her suffering into something good. Janet Blanchard, of Haverhill, was left blind and almost died from a random attack in her hometown last year. NewsCenter 5's Maria Stephanos lived next door to Blanchard when...
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid School Districts In Massachusetts |2022
Deciding where to live is essential for many families, mostly because it will ultimately determine which school district their kids attend. Massachusetts is a national leader in education. A solid education frequently paves for success and opportunity. The school districts in Massachusetts provide this. We utilized rankings from Niche, which...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
whdh.com
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
New England’s Unsolved: Who killed US Marine David Cox?
BOSTON — The murder of former US Marine David Cox, in the woods of Medfield, was shocking. In April 1994, a canoeist paddling the Charles River as it wound through a preservation area, spotted a white high top sneaker sticking out of a pile of pine branches. He took his canoe ashore to investigate.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
wgbh.org
‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing
Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
Man sets out to walk every Boston neighborhood to reconnect with old friends
BOSTON -- An author is kicking off an ambitious journey to walk every neighborhood in Boston. Patrick Maguire said the walks will raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Stride for Stride. He's partially inspired by the pandemic to get up and outside, to learn more about the city and its iconic neighborhoods. "I want to rekindle relationships with everyone that I've promised to meet up and have a cup of coffee (I'm a tea drinker) but a cup of coffee or a drink. And walking is one of the best ways to reconnect with old friends and I hope to meet some new friends along the way in the neighborhoods of Boston. It's getting me away from the computer and it's a fresh start," Maguire said. Maguire is starting at the Wood Island MBTA stop in East Boston next Tuesday morning. He plans to cover about half the neighborhood -- just over 13 miles -- and then he'll cover the other half at a later date. All are welcome to join Maguire as he canvasses every neighborhood. He expects the whole process will take up to two years and 650 miles.
BC Heights
University To Require On-Campus Students To Isolate in Residence Halls or at Home for COVID-19
Boston College will now require on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate in their residence halls or at their permanent residence, according to an email sent to the BC community. “As the United States and the world transition from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic, the University will...
Medical Helicopter Requested For Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a serious motor cycle crash on Salem End Road tonight around 8:30. Scanner has the motorcycle striking a telephone pole. Helicopter will land at Mass State Police. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
WBUR
Boston's incoming superintendent will earn $300,000, per proposed contract
Boston has made an offer to the next superintendent of its schools. All that remains is for her to accept. Highlights of the draft contract were provided by Boston School Committee chair Geri Robinson Wednesday evening before school members voted unanimously to approve it. Under its terms, incoming superintendent Mary...
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work
BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured.
communityadvocate.com
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
homenewshere.com
Town wants to properly honor late Celtics legend Bill Russell
READING – Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Select Board has decided to celebrate Bill Russell with a day in his honor. If this sounds familiar to you, consider yourself a true Reading historian. “Be it resolved that this Annual Town Meeting of March 1963 decree...
