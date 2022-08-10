ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Leopard Print Nails!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Shaquita sent us a photo of her incredible leopard print nails. Also, we wanted to share your cats on air for International Cat Day! Also, Iris shared a photo of her pink hibiscus in her yard!. Also, West End Academy of Dance and...
WTVR-TV

Save the Date: Richmond Oktoberfest

RICHMOND, Va. -- The long wait is over! Save the date for Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th. That’s when Richmond Oktoberfest returns for the 52nd year!. You’ll want to get your tickets soon because they’re offering an advanced price of $12 until August 31st. Beginning September 1st, tickets will be $15 each. Children 15 and younger get in free.
WTVR-TV

Comicon is back in Richmond!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Comicon is back on Saturday August 20, 2022 at the Richmond Raceway! Today, Brett Carreras, President and Owner of VA Comicon and Frank Lester, Jr., CEO of the organization stopped by to share more with a few special guests. For more, visit the Richmond Comicon website.
