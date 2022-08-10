Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
cleveland19.com
CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
Teacher shortages in Northeast Ohio an issue as the school year draws closer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With the start of school less than two weeks away, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it’s close to being fully staffed for the 2022-23 school year, with 95 percent of teaching openings filled. That sounds pretty good, especially when other school districts around the...
MetroHealth announces $1 million donation to Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's MetroHealth hospital system has announced a $1 million dollar donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which it says will provide over a million meals to the community over the next five years. The donation will be broken up over the next five years and will...
wksu.org
Campaign to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King gathers enough signatures for vote
Advocates of an effort to remove East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office have gathered enough petition signatures to put the mayor’s political fate on the November ballot. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified that the campaign had gathered 322 valid signatures, just more than the...
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
spectrumnews1.com
University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project
Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
City of Bedford files suit against University Hospitals
It seemed like the permanent closure of UH’s Bedford Medical Center was a done deal, but the city of Bedford isn’t going down without a fight.
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Amid updates from both the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for this week. The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 231.32 per 100,000 residents,...
WFMJ.com
Cleveland Clinic: How to pack a healthy school lunch
With the 2022-23 school year right around the corner, parents are likely getting ready to start packing lunches for their children again. But how can you make sure these meals are delicious and nutritious? Cleveland Clinic has some tips. Cleveland Clinic Children's pediatric registered dietitian, Evelyn Benden says to ensure...
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
The 2022 Feast of the Assumption kicks off in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood on Friday.
Keeping a camera nearby must be the secret: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, she’s done it again. Tiffany Veit-Wojnarowski, a neighbor of the Brunswick Area Historical Society’s Heritage Farm, took another fantastic twilight photo and is letting me share it. This is a view of the tower housing the 1852 bell donated by First Christian Church, which...
cleveland19.com
Taste of Black Cleveland: Culinary event showcases Black-owned chefs, owners (Cleveland Cooks)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This month, 20 of Cleveland’s top restaurants will be featured and represent the city’s Black-owned culinary scene at Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host the event, in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, the Real Black...
Mayor Bibb declares Saturday Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland
"Today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day," Bibb said in an Instagram post. "We’re Cleveland till we die."
Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland's Little Italy: What you need to know
CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's greatest traditions is returning to Little Italy this weekend. The annual Feast of the Assumption festival is back, with four days of events beginning Friday in the historic neighborhood. The Feast has served as a fundraiser for Holy Rosary Catholic Church for more than 120 years, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
