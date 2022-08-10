ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

CMSD hopes to prepare families for the school year with Tech Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be hosting Tech Fest 2022 on Saturday, August 13 and Saturday, August 20 as an effort to provide and help families learn technology that will be critical for their child’s success in the new school year. According to CMSD, Tech...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood council to hear about $125M Park Place project

Chad Kertesz is hoping Beachwood City Council will move along his $125 million plan to redevelop the former Doubletree Hotel and 10-acre site at 3663 Park East Drive as Park Place, with 330 apartments as well as retail, office and a 1-acre park. Kertesz, president and CEO of My Place...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland Clinic: How to pack a healthy school lunch

With the 2022-23 school year right around the corner, parents are likely getting ready to start packing lunches for their children again. But how can you make sure these meals are delicious and nutritious? Cleveland Clinic has some tips. Cleveland Clinic Children's pediatric registered dietitian, Evelyn Benden says to ensure...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
WKYC

Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland's Little Italy: What you need to know

CLEVELAND — One of Cleveland's greatest traditions is returning to Little Italy this weekend. The annual Feast of the Assumption festival is back, with four days of events beginning Friday in the historic neighborhood. The Feast has served as a fundraiser for Holy Rosary Catholic Church for more than 120 years, interrupted only by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH

