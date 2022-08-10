Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Over 1,500 people attend annual Basque Fry event in Gardnerville
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The seventh annual Basque Fry drew over hundreds of supporters to Gardnerville. Speakers at the Corley Ranch this morning included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Event goers enjoyed classic Basque food like the famous lamb fries....
FOX Reno
WCSD will pay families for transporting students amid bus driver shortage
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is now reimbursing some parents for mileage to take their kids to school. Families can be paid to drive their kids to and from school during the weeks the bus services are suspended from the rotation schedule. The district announced the program in an email to parents saying those enrolled will be reimbursed $0.625 per mile.
FOX Reno
California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights
YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
FOX Reno
Reno closing in on record for wettest August in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Thunderstorms roared all over Northern Nevada to kick start the month of August. Since August 1 of this year, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has recorded 1.55 inches of rain, making this the second wettest August in Reno history. The record to...
FOX Reno
Reno reverses course, wanting to keep at-large council seat instead of creating sixth ward
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is now reversing course on a plan years in the making to eliminate the at-large council seat and create a sixth ward. The council, which is currently comprised of five ward members, the mayor and an at-large member, would remain the same if the city is successful in repealing proposed changes to the city charter during the 2023 Nevada legislature.
FOX Reno
All Northern Nevada Save Mart pharmacies to close by September
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The line for prescriptions at Walgreen's line might be longer come September. That’s because the company will be picking up customers from the 89 Save Marts soon closing their pharmacy doors. News 4-Fox 11 first heard that Save Mart will...
FOX Reno
Fuel reduction project stops Douglas County fire in its tracks
MINDEN, Nevada — The Lebo Springs fire took off at 3 p.m. on August 2, nearly eight miles east of Johnson Lane in Douglas County, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the fire was human-caused, but could not provide further information. The wildfire was held at only...
FOX Reno
One-on-one with Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo as Nevada governor's race heats up
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Incumbent Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (D) and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R) both easily advanced through their party primaries in June, setting up a contest between the two former allies in the November general election. News 4-Fox 11 interviewed both...
FOX Reno
Kiely Rodni Disappearance: Awareness concert, centralized tipline announced
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has been missing since August 6. Area law enforcement and community members are working on new ways to to help increase tips and raise awareness of her disappearance, including a Truckee concert and online tip center. On Friday,...
FOX Reno
Reno council frustrated with long special election timeline, votes to appoint new member
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council voted Friday to appoint a new ward 5 representative, citing the county registrar's long timeline for holding a special election. Council members will meet, interview and whittle down applicants over the next month with councilwoman Neoma Jardon's...
FOX Reno
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
FOX Reno
Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
FOX Reno
Footage captures sound of mysterious loud boom in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of people reported hearing a mysterious loud boom in at least three states, including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, on Saturday morning. Several said the boom shook houses or buildings. The loud noise happened around 8:30 a.m. EDT. Salt Lake Valley emergency dispatchers said...
FOX Reno
Police seeking witnesses from fatal crash on US-395 near Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses of a deadly crash on US-395 between Stead and Lemmon Valley Thursday morning. Around 11:00 a.m., a crash was reported just south of Lemmon Drive, involving a gray 4-door 1992 Mazda travelling southbound from Red Rock.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down rubbish fire in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews knocked down a rubbish fire on Friday. The fire was deep in Spanish Springs up on the hill off Calle de la Plata. The fire burned a quarter of an acre into the...
FOX Reno
Arrest report: Marshawn Lynch admits to stealing vehicle, says he wasn't drinking
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're learning new details on the arrest of former Seahawks and Raiders player Marshawn Lynch. Police say he was found asleep behind the wheel with the driver's seat leaning back and the door open. The car was not running, but police say they located keys...
