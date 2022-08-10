ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

FOX Reno

Over 1,500 people attend annual Basque Fry event in Gardnerville

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The seventh annual Basque Fry drew over hundreds of supporters to Gardnerville. Speakers at the Corley Ranch this morning included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Event goers enjoyed classic Basque food like the famous lamb fries....
GARDNERVILLE, NV
FOX Reno

WCSD will pay families for transporting students amid bus driver shortage

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is now reimbursing some parents for mileage to take their kids to school. Families can be paid to drive their kids to and from school during the weeks the bus services are suspended from the rotation schedule. The district announced the program in an email to parents saying those enrolled will be reimbursed $0.625 per mile.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights

YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX Reno

Reno closing in on record for wettest August in history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Thunderstorms roared all over Northern Nevada to kick start the month of August. Since August 1 of this year, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has recorded 1.55 inches of rain, making this the second wettest August in Reno history. The record to...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno reverses course, wanting to keep at-large council seat instead of creating sixth ward

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is now reversing course on a plan years in the making to eliminate the at-large council seat and create a sixth ward. The council, which is currently comprised of five ward members, the mayor and an at-large member, would remain the same if the city is successful in repealing proposed changes to the city charter during the 2023 Nevada legislature.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

All Northern Nevada Save Mart pharmacies to close by September

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The line for prescriptions at Walgreen's line might be longer come September. That’s because the company will be picking up customers from the 89 Save Marts soon closing their pharmacy doors. News 4-Fox 11 first heard that Save Mart will...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Fuel reduction project stops Douglas County fire in its tracks

MINDEN, Nevada — The Lebo Springs fire took off at 3 p.m. on August 2, nearly eight miles east of Johnson Lane in Douglas County, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the fire was human-caused, but could not provide further information. The wildfire was held at only...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
YERINGTON, NV
FOX Reno

Footage captures sound of mysterious loud boom in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of people reported hearing a mysterious loud boom in at least three states, including Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, on Saturday morning. Several said the boom shook houses or buildings. The loud noise happened around 8:30 a.m. EDT. Salt Lake Valley emergency dispatchers said...
UTAH STATE
FOX Reno

Police seeking witnesses from fatal crash on US-395 near Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses of a deadly crash on US-395 between Stead and Lemmon Valley Thursday morning. Around 11:00 a.m., a crash was reported just south of Lemmon Drive, involving a gray 4-door 1992 Mazda travelling southbound from Red Rock.
RENO, NV

