Public Health

Count of COVID-19 outbreaks at NC’s nursing homes hits 5-month high

By Joedy McCreary
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another big jump in the number of COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina’s nursing homes has pushed that total to a five-month high.

The weekly report released by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 298 outbreaks at nursing homes — a net increase of 13 from last week.

That total has climbed by nine percent in two weeks during the surge driven by the BA.5 omicron sub-variant. The running total has gone up in 11 of the past 13 weeks and reached its highest point since March 8, the last time there were more than 300.

The number of outbreaks at residential care facilities is up 15 percent from last week, climbing to 187 — the most since March 15.

But the outbreak count in the state’s correctional facilities appears to have leveled off: That total has been at exactly 22 for three of the past four weeks after dropping by one during the past week.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#Outbreaks#Linus Covid#General Health#Raleigh#The State#Nexstar Media Inc
Health
Politics
Nursing Homes
Public Health
Department of Health
Coronavirus
WNCT 9 On Your Side

