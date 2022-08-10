ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Diaz-Approved Hoka Sneakers Are on Sale at Nordstrom — But Not For Long

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
 3 days ago
When it comes to comfort, there really isn’t anything better than a quality sneaker . Just hear us out — a good sneaker can keep you on your feet all day, get you to and from every errand you have to run, and provide support while you’re working out. One star who knows this better than most is Cameron Diaz , and her go-to pair of sneakers are currently on sale at Nordstrom . These shoes are flying off the shelves, so you’ll want to get a pair before they’re out of stock ASAP.

We first got wind that Diaz loves Hoka sneakers during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in May. The mom of one, who’s coming out of acting retirement for a new film , sported a pair of Hoka shoes and even showed off how much support the sneakers give her by doing a little exercise as she made her entrance. Even Diaz alluded to these shoes acting as her go-to sneakers during Zoom calls. Honestly? We totally see it.

Right now at Nordstrom, some pairs of Hoka sneakers are up to 25 percent off. So don’t hesitate — get your pair today.

Clifton Edge Running Shoe

Clifton Edge Running Shoe

$120


The Clifton Edge Running Shoe is the exact design Diaz sported during her Kelly Clarkson Show appearance. These shoes feature a soft, cloud-like feel, and they’re currently the style that’s 25 percent off right now. You’ll want to add these to your cart right now, though. They’re going fast!

Rincon 3 Running Shoe

Rincon 3 Running Shoe

$125


If you’re still interested in Hoka’s shoes and willing to spend just a touch more, then the Rincon 3 Running Shoe is ideal for you. Wear these sneakers during your errand run, and you’ll feel at ease and comfortable all day.

Clifton 8 Running Shoe

Clifton 8 Running Shoe

$140


Finally, the Clifton 8 Running Shoe features a light-weight feel and a high-performance design that will get you where you’re going. You won’t regret spending a little extra on these sneakers. Plus, it comes in several colors and designs, so you can get a pair that really speak to your personality.

