Annette Eychner Asks for Your Vote on August 16
SweetwaterNOW · Anette Eychner – Clerk of the District Court. Green River resident Annette Eychner is seeking the office of Sweetwater County Clerk of the District Court. She shares information about herself and her ideas for the Clerk’s office if she’s elected on Tuesday, August 16.
RS Chamber Meet and Greet has high turnout
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber Park was buzzing last night with tents and tables displaying an impressive array of campaign signs. From 5-7 p.m. the Candidate Meet and Greet hosted nearly 80 candidates running for offices at both the local and state level. Local food trucks parked in the parking lot in front of the Chamber building to accommodate attendees as they mingled amongst booths.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 12
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. There are no new arrests to report at this time. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Sweetwater County extended forecast for August 12, 2022
August 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of Sweetwater County today through Sunday due to possible areas of excessive rain. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area, and eastern Sweetwater County.
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
SCSD No. 1 Workshop Focuses on Student Achievement, Graduation Rates
ROCK SPRINGS — Overall student achievement levels and improved graduation rates were the major topics of discussion during a workshop held by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees this week. Trustee John Bettolo spearheaded the conversation after researching the graduation rate at Rock Springs High...
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)￼
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, WY, passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
David Robert Maxam (December 27, 1927 – August 3, 2022)
Longtime Green River resident, David Robert Maxam, passed away August 3, 2022 in Kalispell, MT, where he had resided since 2016. David was born December 27, 1927 in Green River, WY to Robert and Rose Maxam. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. After graduation, he attended the University of Wyoming and then joined the Marines from February of 1946 to December of 1947, stationed in Honolulu, HI.
Green River’s Delaney Gardea Awarded National American FFA Degree
GREEN RIVER — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through. agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of...
Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)
Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 53 years and former resident of Colorado and New River, Wyoming. He preceded her in death June 13, 1991.Mexico. She was born December 27, 1952...
Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)
Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three year battle with cancer. He was a resident of Green River and Sweetwater County for 45 years and former resident of Casper, Wyoming.
Woman Arrested after Vehicle Crash in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving went through a fence and into the side of a Rock Springs home. At approximately 5:35 p.m. on August 13, the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 1300 Block of Palisades Way for a vehicle that had crashed into a home. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Aspen Picerno.
Deborah Oehler (October 1, 1955 – August 10, 2022)
Deborah Oehler, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 12 years and former resident of Bismarck, Missouri. Mrs. Oehler was born October 1, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri; the daughter of...
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pearl, Socorro & Ron
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Pearl.
