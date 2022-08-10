ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber Park was buzzing last night with tents and tables displaying an impressive array of campaign signs. From 5-7 p.m. the Candidate Meet and Greet hosted nearly 80 candidates running for offices at both the local and state level. Local food trucks parked in the parking lot in front of the Chamber building to accommodate attendees as they mingled amongst booths.

