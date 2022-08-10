Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville
Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (8/12)
Tonight’s show is actually the second part of a benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief. The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele. All proceeds will go to Appalshop, a “nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia,” and its flood recovery work. (Note: as of this writing, tickets are sold out online, but you can check with the Kentucky Center box office at (502) 584-7777.)
Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October
If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
foodanddine.com
Sangria Bar at Union opens in Jeffersonville where Bocce Bowl used to be
Bocce Bowl had its core of avid supporters, but as so often is the case, they were too few in number. It was back to the art of brainstorming, and at this juncture we turn to Laurel Deppen at Louisville Business First, who explains what happened next. Bobby Bass, owner...
Popular Louisville ice cream shop ends season early due to staffing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One popular Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors early this summer to the dismay of many. Dairy Kastle, located on Eastern Parkway, is ending its season on Sunday, Aug. 14 due to staff shortages. According to a Twitter post, the walk up ice cream...
leoweekly.com
A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane
Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
leoweekly.com
Ballard High String Quartet perform with ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ Sept. 1
Beatles vs. Stones is coming to Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Thursday Sept. 1 and a local high school quartet will join the bands on stage. Ballard High School’s String Quartet will perform six songs with the two bands trying to prove who reigns over the British Invasion: The Rolling Stones or The Beatles.
foodanddine.com
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in
Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
Vote for Ethan: This Kentuckiana canine is a finalist for the Hero Dog Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's own Ethan, who was once left dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society, has been nominated for a national award. If he wins, he'll be flown to Florida for an award ceremony. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is a nonprofit organization who strives to advance...
WLKY.com
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month
PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
953wiki.com
Local News from Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Sheet metal manufacturer has done business in Kentucky since 1965. They will be tackling the important issues. The Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District along with the Indian-Kentuck watershed is sponsoring a pasture walk!. 11th Aug at Dan Smith Farms. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING...
Wave 3
Zappos closing Louisville outlet store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
Wave 3
Andrea Knabel’s family walk same route, same time as the day she went missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Andrea Knabel is walking the same route at the same time as she did the day she went missing. Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on August 13 of 2019. Andrea Knabel’s family was able to trace where and when she last...
After a freak accident halted business, this Louisville sweets shop is back up and running
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Census data shows more than 93,000 small businesses in the Louisville Metro are run, owned and operated by just one person. From real estate agents to contractors or even bakers - getting hurt and not being able to keep the business running is a nightmare scenario.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
WLKY.com
Zappos closing 325,000-square-foot Louisville facility
SOUTH PARK VIEW, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Zappos.com facility in Louisville is winding down operations,according to Louisville Business First. The Outlet Powered by Zappos plans to close its doors later in the year, the company confirmed. It's unclear exactly when it will move out of its 325,000-square-foot building located at 9101 Minor Lane off South Park Road near the Renaissance South Business Park.
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
WLKY.com
Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
