ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville

Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In And Around Louisville This Weekend (8/12)

Tonight’s show is actually the second part of a benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief. The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy Paden and Makalani Bandele. All proceeds will go to Appalshop, a “nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia,” and its flood recovery work. (Note: as of this writing, tickets are sold out online, but you can check with the Kentucky Center box office at (502) 584-7777.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October

If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeffersonville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Jeffersonville, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
leoweekly.com

A Stroll Down Restaurant Memory Lane

Covid, Delta, Omicron, BA.5, bah! Sometimes it seems as if the pandemic will never end. In fact, the experts say, it’s more likely to shift from pandemic to endemic status, which isn’t much better since it’s essentially acknowledging that it will always be around, like the flu or common cold.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Ballard High String Quartet perform with ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ Sept. 1

Beatles vs. Stones is coming to Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Thursday Sept. 1 and a local high school quartet will join the bands on stage. Ballard High School’s String Quartet will perform six songs with the two bands trying to prove who reigns over the British Invasion: The Rolling Stones or The Beatles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in

Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodies#Volunteers#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Foodie Fest To Debut#Smokeout Chicago#Jerk Tacos Auntiesoulfood
WLKY.com

Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month

PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
PROSPECT, KY
953wiki.com

Local News from Thursday, August 11th, 2022

Sheet metal manufacturer has done business in Kentucky since 1965. They will be tackling the important issues. The Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District along with the Indian-Kentuck watershed is sponsoring a pasture walk!. 11th Aug at Dan Smith Farms. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING...
MADISON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wave 3

Zappos closing Louisville outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Zappos closing 325,000-square-foot Louisville facility

SOUTH PARK VIEW, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Zappos.com facility in Louisville is winding down operations,according to Louisville Business First. The Outlet Powered by Zappos plans to close its doors later in the year, the company confirmed. It's unclear exactly when it will move out of its 325,000-square-foot building located at 9101 Minor Lane off South Park Road near the Renaissance South Business Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy