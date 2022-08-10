RICHMOND, Va. -- The long wait is over! Save the date for Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th. That’s when Richmond Oktoberfest returns for the 52nd year!. You’ll want to get your tickets soon because they’re offering an advanced price of $12 until August 31st. Beginning September 1st, tickets will be $15 each. Children 15 and younger get in free.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO