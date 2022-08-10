Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Hometown hero’s foundation holds annual backpack drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Win Within’s third annual back-to-school backpack drive was held at Rosenwald High School Saturday morning. Win Within Founder Janarius Robinson is a Bay County native and a Minnesota Vikings NFL player. He had a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon, so he...
WJHG-TV
Southern Soul Music Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City community gathered in Callaway this afternoon to get down to some soul music. The Southern Soul Music Festival is the first of what event officials hope to become an annual event for the area. Artists from all over and local artists gathered to...
WJHG-TV
Cell phone policy for Bay District Schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of us take our cell phone everywhere we go, but your child may have to put that phone away while at school. While state law allows cell phones on campus, Bay District School administrators say there are still rules that must be followed. “State...
WJHG-TV
Adjusting to the new school year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Schools in Bay County are still getting adjusted to the first week of classes. Transportation is one thing students are working through. On Wednesday, buses were a little behind as everyone is adjusting to the schedule. ”We’re extra cautious on the first day of school,”...
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
WJHG-TV
Kicking off the 2022-2023 school year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School is officially back in session for students in Bay County. Elementary, middle, and high school students walked back onto campus for the first time since May. Bay District Schools teachers and administrators say a lot of work was done over the summer to prepare...
WJHG-TV
Charlotte Newby donates thousands to Gulf Coast State College
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast State College Foundation announced Wednesday that Mrs. Charlotte Newby donated $200,000 to the Foundation. She is the owner of Ms. Newby’s Bar and Newby’s too in Panama City Beach. The donation will be used to support The Gulf Coast Guarantee program...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
WJHG-TV
Local nonprofit hosts fundraiser for Kentucky flood victims
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Save the Closet in Panama City Beach isn’t new to helping communities in need. The nonprofit has helped more than 13,000 people in five states since it started back in 2018. Save the Closet is now accepting clothing donations for flood victims in...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County turns 200-years-old, hosts Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Florida became a state in 1845, Jackson County had already been around for more than 20 years. “Jackson County was established on August 12, 1822, thus making it a Bicentennial anniversary,” Public Information Officer for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “Two hundred years is a great accomplishment for a county.”
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
There might be a rainy forecast this weekend, but Gulf and Franklin counties still have a lot going on. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Members’ Art Market. The Joe Center for the Arts’ new show...
mypanhandle.com
Historic Art Gallery Reopens as Non-Profit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A historic art gallery in Downtown Panama City celebrated it’s reopening as a non-profit on Friday with an art reception and potluck event. The Gallery of Art was open from the 1960’s until 2012, shortly after owner Mary Ola Miller passed away at age 95.
WJHG-TV
Cali the K9 takes us through a SAR training session
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cali the K9 has a nose for sniffing out lost loved ones. When her handler Peggy Jo Wilson slips on Cali’s vest she knows it’s time to work. “She’s been about I want to say almost 9 years as a search K-9,”...
PCPD is patrolling downtown in new ride
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police officers have two new rides they’ll be using to patrol downtown Panama City. The department added two electric vehicles, they hope the new additions will help with visibility in high-traffic areas. The electric vehicles are an upgrade to their six ATVs with the ability to seat three […]
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
mypanhandle.com
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Trigger
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Trigger, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet bullmastiff mix is four years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL...
WJHG-TV
Softball league coming to Frank Brown Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department invites you out for softball. They are offering three different softball leagues currently. The girl’s league will cover ages 8-13 and will be broken up in two divisions. Division three will have girl’s aged 8-10 and...
WJHG-TV
Restoration efforts underway for local historic landmark Governor Stone
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of local history is getting a new lease on life... The Governor Stone - a nearly 150-year-old schooner - was an iconic sight in the St. Andrews Marina for years. That was until 2018 when the vessel fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s devastating winds. Sunk three times before, the boat has a story filled with resilience and perseverance. But the damage from the storm may be the vessel’s greatest hardship yet. The friends of the Governor Stone are now working to bring it back to life for the fourth time.
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
WJHG-TV
Marlins working towards start of 2022 volleyball seaosn
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold volleyball team is busy working towards the start of the 2022 season. Coach Danielle Hayes going into her third season at the helm there and working to improve upon a 13-14 season of a year ago. The Marlins with just two seniors on board this season, so once again they’ll have to rely on a young group of players coming up. With less than two weeks to go before the season, Coach Hayes knows she still has her work cut out for her but is confident here young players will step up. “Overall I feel like we’ve got some really good returners coming up through.” says coach Hayes. “We’re a very young team, so we had a really productive summer, kind of getting our freshman, sophomores, up to pace on what our upper classmen have been taught the past couple of years. We’re definitely still rebuilding, and we’re excited about our future. And we have the potential to have a very successful season this year, even with a young team.”
