PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold volleyball team is busy working towards the start of the 2022 season. Coach Danielle Hayes going into her third season at the helm there and working to improve upon a 13-14 season of a year ago. The Marlins with just two seniors on board this season, so once again they’ll have to rely on a young group of players coming up. With less than two weeks to go before the season, Coach Hayes knows she still has her work cut out for her but is confident here young players will step up. “Overall I feel like we’ve got some really good returners coming up through.” says coach Hayes. “We’re a very young team, so we had a really productive summer, kind of getting our freshman, sophomores, up to pace on what our upper classmen have been taught the past couple of years. We’re definitely still rebuilding, and we’re excited about our future. And we have the potential to have a very successful season this year, even with a young team.”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO