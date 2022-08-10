ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore ranked 5th best city for buying a fixer-upper

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
Baltimore is one of the top 10 cities nationwide for those looking for a fixer-upper, according to a new study.

StorageCafe, a storage-space database , recently analyzed the 50 biggest cities to find which are the best for homebuyers searching for a fixer-upper - and Baltimore was ranked No. 5, behind Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Memphis.

A spokesperson for StorageCafe noted:

"Thanks to its large inventory of historic homes, fixer-uppers in Baltimore soar to 25% of the existing homes for sale. A large share compared to Washington, DC, for example (ranked 21st) where only 4% of the available listings appear to be homes in need of repairs. In fact, Baltimore comes 2nd for its share of fixer-uppers. The fixer-upper discount represents about 49% of the listing price, a more than hefty saving. In fact, buying a fixer-upper shaves approx. $102K off the price of a turnkey home here. In line with national trends, fixer-uppers are smaller than standard homes in Baltimore (1,232 sq. ft. on avg. vs. 1,441 sq. ft. on avg. in standard homes)."

The average fixer-upper price in Baltimore was listed as $107,500, cheaper than $145,000 in Philadelphia and just a bit below $109,900 in Memphis.

And, compare that to the average cost of $680,000 in nearby D.C.!

For more information on the study, click here .

Comments / 11

Shantell Martin
3d ago

Ya they let out side people came an buy up everything,but don't an wont let the people who live here buy anything.This city it's going down hill.stop letting outsiders came in an start letting the people that have lived in the city have a chance to own there own property...

Reply(1)
2
 

