3 NC first responders nominated by Biden to serve as US Marshals

By Kayla Morton
WNCT
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Joe Biden has nominated three first responders from North Carolina to serve as U.S. Marshals he announced Tuesday.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all,” Biden said in an official White House announcement.

From North Carolina, Biden selected, Terry J. Burgin (Western District of North Carolina), Glenn McNeill (Eastern District of North Carolina) and Catrina Thompson (Middle District of North Carolina).

Burgin has served as the District Security Officer for the United States Marshals Service for the Western District of North Carolina since 2018. He is also the Sergeant of the Police Reserves for the Lincolnton, North Carolina Police Department.

The White House said Burgin has spent more than 10 years as a Court Security Officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and multiple other roles within the Lincolnton Police Department.

Additionally, McNeill was the Commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol from 2017-21.

The White House said he held multiple other positions with the NCSHP since 1993 when he first joined as a trooper. McNeill also has held leadership roles in his tenure from Captain and Troop Commander to working in special operations.

Finally, Thompson has served as the Winson-Salem Police Department Chief since 2017. She worked her way up from Corporal beginning in 1998, the White House said.

