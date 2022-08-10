Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to
A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Tractor Supply remodels Monroe store
MONROE – Tractor Supply has remodeled its Monroe store to transform the shopping experience for customers. The store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware and pet food.
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
WCNC
Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
fox46.com
Mecklenburg County judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County judge’s campaign for re-election might’ve just taken a turn for the worse. New Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
David Tepper plans to sell Rock Hill team HQ site, pay back creditors, company says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GT Real Estate, one of multiple companies owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, submitted a plan to pay back creditors in the failed Rock Hill Panthers HQ project. Under a reorganization plan submitted in court on Thursday morning, Tepper's other company, DT Sports Holding, will...
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
Stanly News & Press
Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion
Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Mecklenburg County woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH – Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
