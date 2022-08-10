ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakenormanpublications.com

Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to

A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
CORNELIUS, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Tractor Supply remodels Monroe store

MONROE – Tractor Supply has remodeled its Monroe store to transform the shopping experience for customers. The store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware and pet food.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornelius, NC
Business
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Real Estate
Cornelius, NC
Real Estate
City
Pinehurst, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
City
Cornelius, NC
WCNC

Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Miller
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Harbor Drive#Mystic#Business Industry#Linus Business#Larry Judith Boppe#Bailey Forest Development#Duane Susa Larson#Travis Emily Richardson#Caldwell Depot Road#Linshan Li#Shaun Cassi Garten#Keith Barbara Woods#Fkh#Springwinds#Swanse
Stanly News & Press

Charlotte Pipe plant within one year of completion

Many times, roads in Stanly and other places are closed for road construction and other improvements, but one road outside Oakboro has been closed for a while. For many residents in the area, the closure of Swift Road is part of having their jobs move much closer to home. The...
OAKBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WSOC Charlotte

Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Mecklenburg County woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

RALEIGH – Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy