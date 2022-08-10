ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
buzzfeednews.com

Olivia Wilde Accused Jason Sudeikis Of Attempting To “Threaten” And “Embarrass” Her In “The Most Aggressive Manner Possible” By Serving Her Custody Papers Live On Stage

Olivia Wilde just marked a major win in her ongoing custody battle against her ex Jason Sudeikis. Since calling off their engagement in 2020, Sudeikis and Wilde — who were together for nearly nine years — have become embroiled in a legal battle centered around the legal custody of their two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.
CELEBRITIES
#Spies#Public Relations#Buzzfeed#Buzzfeed News
The Independent

Armed Trump supporters protest outside of FBI office following Mar-a-Lago raid

Armed Trump supporters flocked outside Phoenix's FBI office days after news broke that the agency searched former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The crowd sported caps, glasses and face coverings held up signs reading "Honor your oath" and "Abolish FBI".They also brandished handguns and assault-styled weapons which is allowed by law in the Arizonan state.The supporters are calling the FBI's search of Trump's Floridian home "unlawful".In a statement, the FBI said they did not intervene or take action against the group because they were "peacefully exercising First Amendment rights".Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More Donald Trump: FBI director denounces threats in wake of Mar-a-Lago raidFBI reportedly searched for nuclear weapons-related documents at Donald Trump’s homeJustice Department asks court to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago estate FBI search warrant
PHOENIX, AZ
AFP

Police probe 'online threat' to JK Rowling over Rushdie tweet

Scottish police said on Sunday they were investigating an apparent "online threat" made to Harry Potter author JK Rowling in response to her tweet supporting Salman Rushdie following his stabbing. "We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries," said a Police Scotland spokeswoman.
PUBLIC SAFETY

