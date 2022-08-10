ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver

By Stephanie Butzer
 3 days ago
DENVER — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on E. 13th Avenue and N. Syracuse Street on Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., a driver failed to stop for a red light and struck the bicyclist, according to Denver police. The driver, who was in a blue Ford Explorer, then left the scene. They were last seen driving westbound on 13th Avenue.

Denver Police Department

The bicyclist died from his injuries.

The Ford may have damage to the driver side front fender and driver side rear view mirror.

Anybody with information on the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store

One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
GREELEY, CO
