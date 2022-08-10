Read full article on original website
Dane Daniels
3d ago
Meanwhile back door deals with the big utility company’s are being made to reduce the net energy generation from 80% to 20% and a tax on roof top solar system.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program
San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX
August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues
The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
More San Diego communities asked to reduce water use
Thousands of people in San Diego are now being told to reduce their water use for the next week because of a major problem involving water pipe repairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
theregistrysocal.com
Greystar Completes 204-Unit Apartment Project in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (August 11, 2022) – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, has announced the completion and grand opening of 525 Olive, a luxury apartment community in Bankers Hill that offers panoramic views of Balboa Park, downtown San Diego and the bay.
Increase in vendors vexes many La Jollans, but sellers say they plan to stay
With summer in full swing and vacationers continuing to flock to La Jolla's parks and beaches, sidewalk vendors are establishing an increasing presence in places like Scripps Park at The Cove, locals say.
theregistrysocal.com
Gershman Properties Pays $47.8MM for 60,973 SQFT Retail Asset in Chula Vista
San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center shadow- anchored by Home Depot and Walmart Supercenter and located in Chula Vista, California for $47.8 million. The traded portion comprises 60,973 square feet of well-located shops and free- standing buildings. The asset traded from Crow Holdings to Gershman Properties for an undisclosed price. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller in the transaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
KPBS
Baja California officials tentatively agree to mitigation measures to prevent sewage leaks
Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he met Tuesday night with Baja California officials who tentatively agreed to emergency mitigation measures to address the ongoing problem of raw sewage leaking across the border. Then, monkeypox cases have more than doubled since last week in San Diego County, a virtual town hall will be held Thursday night to answer questions about the spread of the virus. Next, San Diego County officials have stopped new admissions to Veterans Village of San Diego, after multiple deaths and numerous concerns have been reported at the rehab center. And, something completely different: San Diego pickleball enthusiasts have found themselves in a bit of a sour situation. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Pam Fong whose children’s book, “Once Upon a Forest” captures a world steeped in nature.
La Jolla Village merchants group IDs utility box for wayfinding wrap
In a continued collaboration with Enhance La Jolla, which administers the Village Maintenance Assessment District, the La Jolla Village Merchants Association has identified the first of several utility boxes intended to be wrapped in images designed to help people find their way around.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: City Pushing for Demolition of California Theatre
The California Theatre has long been a blighted, decaying downtown eyesore. Now, following word that yet another owner wants to abandon its plan to redevelop the site, Mayor Todd Gloria’s administration is demanding that they make plans to demolish it. Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney reveal that the city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
Broken sewer line impacting some San Diego beaches to be repaired
A broken sewer line in Tijuana, which has been spilling millions of sewage into the Tijuana River Basin, will come back online Monday, officials said.
KPBS
San Diego County marks a first in nation for geriatric emergency care
It's a first in the nation: All eligible hospitals in San Diego have officially earned geriatric emergency department, or GED, certification. That means that they specifically cater to seniors who may have dementia, cognitive decline and physical conditions that make it more difficult to navigate the emergency room. UC San...
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
San Diego hospitals reach big milestone when it comes to delivering care for seniors
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the population in San Diego continues to age, the need for geriatric focused medical care grows, too. San Diego County is the first in the nation to have all hospital ERs accredited as Geriatric Emergency Departments [GEDs]. "It’s the largest growing demographic in...
encinitasadvocate.com
Encinitas council denies Seabluffe residents’ appeal, approves Alila Marea sister project
Plans to build a mix of apartments, shops and hotel rooms just south of the luxury Alila Marea Beach Resort are exceptional and the development will provide a huge community benefit, Encinitas City Council members said Wednesday, Aug. 10, as they denied an appeal filed by an opponents’ group.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level
The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
Comments / 1