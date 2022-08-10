ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dane Daniels
3d ago

Meanwhile back door deals with the big utility company’s are being made to reduce the net energy generation from 80% to 20% and a tax on roof top solar system.

NBC San Diego

San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program

San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program. As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BALLOT INITIATIVE TO RAISE SALES TAX

August 12, 2022 (El Cajon) -- A new increased sales tax initiative was proposed during Tuesday night’s El Cajon city council meeting. If approved by voters on November 8, this measure would repeal proposition J, the half-cent sales tax enacted in 2008 to fund basic services, and replace it with a new one percent tax, or one cent per dollar.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Housing Market Cooldown Continues

The San Diego housing market is easing from the red-hot pace it was on. Existing single-family home purchases were down 22% in July compared to June, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors (GSDAR). Compared to July 2021, home sales in San Diego County dropped by around 43%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Gershman Properties Pays $47.8MM for 60,973 SQFT Retail Asset in Chula Vista

San Diego, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center shadow- anchored by Home Depot and Walmart Supercenter and located in Chula Vista, California for $47.8 million. The traded portion comprises 60,973 square feet of well-located shops and free- standing buildings. The asset traded from Crow Holdings to Gershman Properties for an undisclosed price. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller in the transaction.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Baja California officials tentatively agree to mitigation measures to prevent sewage leaks

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he met Tuesday night with Baja California officials who tentatively agreed to emergency mitigation measures to address the ongoing problem of raw sewage leaking across the border. Then, monkeypox cases have more than doubled since last week in San Diego County, a virtual town hall will be held Thursday night to answer questions about the spread of the virus. Next, San Diego County officials have stopped new admissions to Veterans Village of San Diego, after multiple deaths and numerous concerns have been reported at the rehab center. And, something completely different: San Diego pickleball enthusiasts have found themselves in a bit of a sour situation. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Pam Fong whose children’s book, “Once Upon a Forest” captures a world steeped in nature.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: City Pushing for Demolition of California Theatre

The California Theatre has long been a blighted, decaying downtown eyesore. Now, following word that yet another owner wants to abandon its plan to redevelop the site, Mayor Todd Gloria’s administration is demanding that they make plans to demolish it. Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney reveal that the city...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

San Diego County marks a first in nation for geriatric emergency care

It's a first in the nation: All eligible hospitals in San Diego have officially earned geriatric emergency department, or GED, certification. That means that they specifically cater to seniors who may have dementia, cognitive decline and physical conditions that make it more difficult to navigate the emergency room. UC San...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Downgraded From High to Medium COVID-19 Community Level

The CDC has downgraded San Diego County from the high COVID-19 community level to medium, meaning the disease is having a less-severe impact on the region's hospital system. The county was moved into the high category in mid-July as the highly-infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

