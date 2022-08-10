ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC stands by decision to remove classified results from 5 Live schedule

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcA1F_0hBvZoeH00

BBC chiefs remain committed to ditching classified football results from Radio 5 Live’s Saturday schedule despite a backlash against the move.

The decision has been condemned by the Football Supporters’ Association, while some fans have launched a petition urging the broadcaster to re-think.

However, responding to what it described as “some complaints”, the BBC has elaborated on its reasons for dispensing with a long-standing feature of its Sports Report show.

It’s always difficult when a programme with a special history changes, but there are good reasons for the change

BBC statement

A statement said: “We appreciate the strength of feeling towards the classified football results within Sports Report. It’s always difficult when a programme with a special history changes, but there are good reasons for the change.

“With the addition of the 5.30pm live Premier League match to our coverage, Sports Report has been condensed into a shorter programme – cut from 1 hour to 25 minutes. The classifieds were taking around 5-7 minutes to read, which would have taken up around a third of the programme – constraining the range of sport we could cover.

“We’d like to assure our listeners that results from across the football leagues will still be shared during the programme and through the afternoon. Results are also available in full on the BBC Sport website and during Final Score on BBC One. Having a live match at 5.30 is a great addition to the 5 Live schedule.”

James Alexander Gordon became a household name as he read out the day’s scorelines to listeners for 40 years before Charlotte Green took over when he stepped down in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Laucg_0hBvZoeH00

The petition urging the BBC to retain the classified results says: “Though scores are available online, mobile, and on the TV, there has always been the tried and trusted method of getting in the car, or listening to the radio on the move.

“If your mobile coverage fails you (as it often does in congested football grounds), there is always Sports Report to tell you how the rest of the football pyramid fared today.

“Sports Report is indeed a shortened affair these days, but as fans, we would prefer to sacrifice a manager’s interview than do away with an institution that has served us and the footballing world for decades.”

However, by late on Wednesday afternoon the petition had attracted only 71 signatures.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jerry Sadowitz: Comedian’s Fringe show cancelled by venue bosses due to ‘unacceptable’ material

Venue bosses have cancelled a show by controversial Scottish comedian Jerry Sadowitz at the Edinburgh Fringe festival.Sadowitz had been scheduled to play two nights at the Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre. However, on Saturday (13 August) the second performance was cancelled at short notice. The Pleasance Theatre Trust described Sadowitz’s material as “not acceptable”, claiming that it “did not align with [the theatre’s] values”.Sadowitz addressed the cancellation on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. “Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn’t see any walkouts,” he wrote.“Today I’m told my show’s been cancelled. Great stuff. I’m...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham predicted lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.The two London rivals got off to winning starts last weekend and will be hoping to keep it up with Champions League qualification the goal for both.Thomas Tuchel's side were sluggish at times but were worthy of all three points against Everton, the win secured by Jorginho's penalty.Antonio Conte’s Spurs were one of the most impressive sides of all on the opening weekend, thrashing Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and scoring four goals without either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min getting on the scoresheet.Chelsea won both league games against Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial - live: Defendant found with ‘blood around mouth’ on night of arrest

The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs resumed for its fifth day on Friday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester. You can follow what happened below.Mr Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.On Thursday, Ms Greville was forced to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so to “take back control”.She described the adverse impact her relationship with the retired football...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy