‘Our Son’: Andrew Rannells, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton, Phylicia Rashad, Cassandra Freeman & Isaac Powell Join Custody-Battle Drama

EXCLUSIVE : Director Bill Oliver has rounded out the cast for his drama Our Son , with Andrew Rannells ( Girls5eva ), Robin Weigert ( American Horror Story ) and Kate Burton ( Inventing Anna ) signing on for roles, along with Phylicia Rashad ( This Is Us ), Cassandra Freeman ( Bel-Air ) and Isaac Powell ( Dear Evan Hansen ).

The recently-wrapped film starring Luke Evans and Billy Porter will follow a divorcing couple fighting for custody of their eight-year-old son. Oliver and Peter Nickowitz wrote the script, with Fernando Loureiro ( Frances Ha ) and Guilherme Coelho ( Fala Tu ) producing via their company Tigresa, along with Eric Binns ( Lansky ), Jennifer 8. Lee ( The Price ) and Christopher Lin. Alex Peace-Power is serving as co-producer, with CAA Media Finance representing the film’s distribution rights.

Rannells is a Grammy winner and Tony Award nominee whose recent credits include Peacock’s Girls5eva and Showtime’s Black Monday , along with such films as The Boys in the Band and The Prom . He’s lent his voice to such animated series as Invincible and Big Mouth , and will next be seen in a recurring role on Robert Siegel’s Hulu limited series Immigrant , alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett.

Weigert is an Emmy-nominated actress best known for playing Calamity Jane in HBO’s Deadwood and its film continuation, and for her role as Ally Lowen on Sons of Anarchy . The actress has also been seen on series like American Horror Story , Big Little Lies and Dietland , among many others. Notable film credits include Bombshell , Mississippi Grind , Pawn Sacrifice , The Sessions , Synecdoche, New York and The Good German .

Burton is a three-time Tony and three-time Emmy nominee who has recently been seen on Netflix’s Inventing Anna , Hulu’s The Dropout , Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy and Showtime’s The First Lady , which had her playing former First Lady Hillary Clinton. The actress has also been seen on such series as Grey’s Anatomy , Supergirl , Charmed , Scandal and The Practice , among many others. Up next for her is the Bleecker Street thriller Breaking with John Boyega, which is slated for release on August 26.

Rashad is a two-time Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy nominee best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show who has recently been seen on such series as This Is Us , David Makes Man and Grey’s Anatomy , also featuring in such films as Soul , Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey , Black Box and tick, tick… BOOM! . Up next for the actress is the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed III , in which she’ll reprise her role as Mary Anne Creed.

Freeman plays Vivian Banks in Peacock’s Bel-Air , and has also been seen on series including The Last O.G. , For Life , The Enemy Within , Luke Cage and Single Ladies , among others. Notable film credits include Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Monsters and Men , Spike Lee’s Inside Man and Chris Rock’s I Think I Love My Wife .

Powell has been seen on such series as American Horror Story and Modern Love , and in films like Dear Evan Hansen . Other upcoming film projects for the actor include Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person , produced by 30West and StudioCanal, and Sophie Kargman’s dramatic thriller Susie Searches , with Kiersey Clemons and Alex Wolff.

