ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Our Son’: Andrew Rannells, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton, Phylicia Rashad, Cassandra Freeman & Isaac Powell Join Custody-Battle Drama

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hwjj_0hBvZdwI00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Director Bill Oliver has rounded out the cast for his drama Our Son , with Andrew Rannells ( Girls5eva ), Robin Weigert ( American Horror Story ) and Kate Burton ( Inventing Anna ) signing on for roles, along with Phylicia Rashad ( This Is Us ), Cassandra Freeman ( Bel-Air ) and Isaac Powell ( Dear Evan Hansen ).

The recently-wrapped film starring Luke Evans and Billy Porter will follow a divorcing couple fighting for custody of their eight-year-old son. Oliver and Peter Nickowitz wrote the script, with Fernando Loureiro ( Frances Ha ) and Guilherme Coelho ( Fala Tu ) producing via their company Tigresa, along with Eric Binns ( Lansky ), Jennifer 8. Lee ( The Price ) and Christopher Lin. Alex Peace-Power is serving as co-producer, with CAA Media Finance representing the film’s distribution rights.

Rannells is a Grammy winner and Tony Award nominee whose recent credits include Peacock’s Girls5eva and Showtime’s Black Monday , along with such films as The Boys in the Band and The Prom . He’s lent his voice to such animated series as Invincible and Big Mouth , and will next be seen in a recurring role on Robert Siegel’s Hulu limited series Immigrant , alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett.

Weigert is an Emmy-nominated actress best known for playing Calamity Jane in HBO’s Deadwood and its film continuation, and for her role as Ally Lowen on Sons of Anarchy . The actress has also been seen on series like American Horror Story , Big Little Lies and Dietland , among many others. Notable film credits include Bombshell , Mississippi Grind , Pawn Sacrifice , The Sessions , Synecdoche, New York and The Good German .

Burton is a three-time Tony and three-time Emmy nominee who has recently been seen on Netflix’s Inventing Anna , Hulu’s The Dropout , Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy and Showtime’s The First Lady , which had her playing former First Lady Hillary Clinton. The actress has also been seen on such series as Grey’s Anatomy , Supergirl , Charmed , Scandal and The Practice , among many others. Up next for her is the Bleecker Street thriller Breaking with John Boyega, which is slated for release on August 26.

Rashad is a two-time Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy nominee best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show who has recently been seen on such series as This Is Us , David Makes Man and Grey’s Anatomy , also featuring in such films as Soul , Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey , Black Box and tick, tick… BOOM! . Up next for the actress is the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed III , in which she’ll reprise her role as Mary Anne Creed.

Freeman plays Vivian Banks in Peacock’s Bel-Air , and has also been seen on series including The Last O.G. , For Life , The Enemy Within , Luke Cage and Single Ladies , among others. Notable film credits include Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Monsters and Men , Spike Lee’s Inside Man and Chris Rock’s I Think I Love My Wife .

Powell has been seen on such series as American Horror Story and Modern Love , and in films like Dear Evan Hansen . Other upcoming film projects for the actor include Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person , produced by 30West and StudioCanal, and Sophie Kargman’s dramatic thriller Susie Searches , with Kiersey Clemons and Alex Wolff.

Rannells is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Weigert by Innovative Artists, Thruline Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Burton by Lou Coulson Associates in the UK, Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA; Rashad by Innovative Artists and BKEntertainment; Freeman by Buchwald, One Entertainment and Granderson Des Rochers; and Powell by CAA, Impression Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says Ending SNL Upon Lorne Michaels Exit ‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geraldine Viswanathan
Person
Bill Oliver
Person
Robin Weigert
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Robert Siegel
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Andrew Rannells
Person
Phylicia Rashad
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Caa Media Finance#Peacock#Showtime#Immigrant#Hbo
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy