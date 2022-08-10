Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez-Pedro Campa: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas
‘The Takeover’ officially transitions to The Takeback. Former lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will now set his sights on the junior welterweight division, beginning with a scheduled ten-round clash with Mexico’s Pedro Campa. Both fighters made weight for their ESPN-televised main event which will take place Saturday evening at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Acelino 'Popo' Freitas To Fight At Age 47 As Cyborg Co-Feature
Another retired star of the early aughts is making a comeback. Former two-division world champion Acelino “Popo” Freitas (41-2, 34 KOs) will be making a comeback at the age of 47 when he takes on MMA fighter Jose “Pele” Landi-Jons (29-16, 19 KO) on Sept. 25 in his home country of Brazil.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow
Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: I'm An Elusive, Dynamic, Outspoken & Entertaining Fighter You Can Rely On
It’ll be “the takeover” attempt take two for Teofimo Lopez Jr. when the former unified lightweight champion moves up to 140 pounds to fight Pedro Campa this Saturday at Resorts World in Las Vegas on ESPN. Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) has not fought since losing his titles...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: We Gave Tyson Fury Until August 26 To Confirm Retirement in Writing
Earlier this week, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury once again announced his retirement - just days after announcing that he wanted to fight again, in a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The World Boxing Council is no rushing to determine the situation of their heavyweight title. However, the sanctioning body...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: CompuBox Punch Stats
Teofimo Lopez, Jr. landed 52% of his power punches on Pedro Campa; 59% in the 7th round before scoring the TKO. In addition to landing 86 power punches, Lopez landed 50 jabs. Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More
Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Floors Elias Espadas Twice, Scores 5th Round Stoppage In Las Vegas
Xander Zayas could not have asked for a more spectacular return to the ring. Angered by having to miss out on a showcase slot on the eve of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade due to illness, the 19-year-old Boricua prospect was at full strength in a statement-making fifth round knockout of Elias Espadas. Zayas scored two knockdowns on the night, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 0:23 of round five.
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Discusses Big Return, Future Plans, More
Teofimo Lopez Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's first bout since last year's stunning defeat at the...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - August 12
Pick It: #2 Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Saturday, ESPN, 10:00 PM EST) The Takeover was interrupted quickly. 25-year old former lineal lightweight king Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) squandered the momentum from his upset win over Vasyl Lomachenko, lost a year of activity, and then was shorn of the crown in his very first defense against underdog George Kambosos.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. - Face To Face at Press Conference
One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. (photos by Mark Robinson) BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: A Lot Of People Been Talking About 140 Now That I'm Up Here
There exists the potential for a major turnover in the 140-pound junior welterweight division. Teofimo Lopez Jr. doesn’t view his arrival as being in the right place at the right time, but as the cause for the revolution. “A lot of people have been talking about 140 now that...
Boxing Scene
Bakhodir Jalolov Wants Big Fights Now, But Won't Rush His Progression
Bakhodir Jalolov is the fearsome Olympic super heavyweight gold medallist with a frightening 100% KO ratio in the pros. The man known as the ‘Big Uzbek’ has only had 11 fights but is already being avoided by more experienced opponents in the weight class. Promoter Lou DiBella describes...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Wants Shakur Stevenson or Tank After Roger Gutierrez Fight
Hector Luis Garcia (15-0) picked up the biggest win of his career in February when he upset the previously unbeaten Chris Colbert (16-1) in Las Vegas. The bout topped a Showtime tripleheader. Garcia entered the fight as high as a 50-1 to underdog in some sports books. He dropped Colbert...
Boxing Scene
Roben Torres Discusses Cristian Baez Clash, Training Camp
Undefeated lightweight, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), who is making a case for being the 2022 Prospect of the Year, is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event on August 20, 2022. Torres, who is wrapping up training camp, will battle Cristian Baez (18-1, 17 KOs), in a ten-round main event which looks to be Torres' toughest fight to date.
Boxing Scene
Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez On Bivol Title Shot: It's Time For Revenge, For My Mexican People
The ruling handed down was more crucial than ever to what Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez needs to accomplish. A shot at the WBA light heavyweight title remains in play for the Mexican southpaw, who awaits the next steps for his mandatory shot at reigning champ Dmitry Bivol. The fight’s status was on hold as the WBA reviewed a request by Matchroom Boxing seeking permission for Bivol to instead next face Joshua Buatsi.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime
Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
Boxing Scene
Zayas: 154 Should Be The First Weight Class I Win A World Title At
There was a point where Xander Zayas thought he could win his first major title as a welterweight. That dream shifted in a hurry as the growing teenager and his team realized such an opportunity wasn’t going to come in the short time he could comfortably hit the mark. Shortly after his win over Larry Fryers last June in Las Vegas, the decision came to move up to junior middleweight where Zayas will compete for the fifth straight time—and far more than that beyond Saturday as he finally feels at home.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Drops, Stops Pedro Campa in Seventh of 140 Debut
The take back is now in motion for 'The Takeover.'. Fighting for the first time since the lone loss of his career, Brooklyn’s Teofimo Lopez rebounded in a big way with a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa. Lopez scored a knockdown early in the round and then pummeled Campa until forcing referee Tony Weeks to intervene at 2:14 of the seventh round in their ESPN televised main event Saturday evening from Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.
