Lehigh County, PA

PennLive.com

Fundraiser helps family of Pa. teen who died in wood chipper accident

An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $13,000. As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $13,400 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Monday.
womenworking.com

Teen Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working

17-year-old Isiah M. Bedocs of Coplay, Pennsylvania tragically lost his life Tuesday after he was pulled into a wood chipper while at work. According to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, Bedoc “was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper” on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, and died of “multiple traumatic injuries” shortly after being transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
WBRE

Teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper

COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade woodchipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs to the […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline

READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
WBRE

Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Police, FBI descend on Musikfest as crowds run away from shooting; crime scene tape up on north side

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Authorities descended on Musikfest in response to a shooting that sent crowds running and resulted in crime scene tape surrounding an area of the festival. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police have confirmed there was a shooting, but have not yet released further details on the nature of the shooting or how many people were involved.
MyChesCo

Wanted: Suspect Who Stole Nexium and Omeprazole from Rite Aid

FALLS TWP, PA — Do you know this person? The Falls Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect. Authorities state that on Jul 27, 2022, at 4:38 pm, the pictured suspect stole numerous over-the-counter prescriptions, possibly Nexium and Omeprazole, from Rite Aid located on New Falls Road in Falls Township, Bucks County.
Times News

Home destroyed in Penn Forest

A home was destroyed by fire Friday morning in Penn Forest Township. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at 33 Susquehanna Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the single-story wood-frame dwelling. Fire companies from throughout northern Carbon County responded to the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
WFMZ-TV Online

Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville

PERRY TWP., Pa. — A man was injured while filling a propane cylinder near Shoemakersville on Wednesday. Fire officials said they were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a reported hazmat at 1510 Main St. in Perry Township. Online records show that address to be the Logistics Center at Valley West.
