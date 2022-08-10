Read full article on original website
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $13,000. As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $13,400 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Monday.
Pennsylvania Teen Dies in Freak Accident Involving a Wood Chipper While Working
A young Lehigh County boy suffered a tragic death due to an accident at work involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon. WFMZ reported Isiah Bedocs,17, was at his job as a member of a tree removal crew Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township when he was partially sucked into a wood chipper.
Teen Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working
17-year-old Isiah M. Bedocs of Coplay, Pennsylvania tragically lost his life Tuesday after he was pulled into a wood chipper while at work. According to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, Bedoc “was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper” on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, and died of “multiple traumatic injuries” shortly after being transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident
Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.
COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade woodchipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs to the […]
17-year-old dies after being 'partially pulled' into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
