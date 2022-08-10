The director behind Waltz With Bashir, the superb animated account of the hallucinatory horrors of war, Ari Folman was never going to take the predictable route with his riff on the much loved, much translated diary of Anne Frank. This handsome but uneven animation weaves together excerpts from the diary with the quest of Kitty – the imaginary friend to whom Anne addressed much of it – to locate the young writer in present-day Amsterdam. This is topped off with a slight heavy-handed political message: well intentioned, but a little naive for adult audiences.

