Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
LRPD investigating an overnight hit-and-run; female victim dead from injuries
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police of the Southwest Patrol Division were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a woman Friday night. At around 10:30 p.m. officers said they responded to Young Road and Brenda Circle after reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officials arrived, they...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on south Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: While on call at another scene nearby, officers heard approximately five gunshots in an area near Legion Hut and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the person or persons shooting. Shell casings have been recovered from the roadway...
One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
Crash on Pine St. and Charles Bussey Ave., one in critical condition
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accident Reconstructive Officers have been called to investigate a collision between a vehicle and bicycle on Pine Street and Charles Bussey Avenue. One person was reported to be injured and in critical condition. Law enforcement advised that drivers can expect to see traffic delays and...
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
NLRPD chase ends in crash on Geyer Springs, officer injured
A North Little Rock police officer was hit by a vehicle, starting a police chase that ended in a crash on Geyer Springs in Little Rock Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Suspect charged with capital murder, terroristic threatening in West Helena homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 42-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an early Monday morning homicide in West Helena, officials said. The Helena-West Helena Police Department announced that Sherman Lefree Gill was arrested by Warren police in the death of 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman. Helena-West Helena police...
KTLO
Man with widespread criminal record pleads to Baxter County charges
A 34-year-old Cabot man who has had problems with the law in seven Arkansas Counties pled guilty to the charges against him in Baxter County and was sentenced to five years probation during a recent session of circuit court. In Baxter County Brady Kyle French is accused of being in...
Police: Traffic stop in North Little Rock leaves officer with minor injury
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were performing a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Pike Avenue. According to reports, as they conducted the traffic stop, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Montrell Jones attempted to...
KATV
Little Rock police search for woman missing since 2020
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Little Rock woman who has been missing for nearly two years. Melissa Fields, 49, was last seen in the capital city in October of 2020. According to the LRPD's social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
BOLO: Escaped ADC inmate convicted of rape considered 'armed and dangerous'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. The Arkansas Department of Corrections have released the details of a pickup truck that may be connected to the escape of inmate Samuel Hartman from the East Arkansas Regional Unit. The ADC has asked the public to be on the lookout for...
Pine Bluff officer shares story of crash that almost took his life to help save others
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For nearly ten years, Officer Marvin Cawthone has patrolled the streets of Pine Bluff— but when he's off duty, you can find him at his barbershop. "People know that I'm a police officer, but they know my rule here is that when I'm here, I'm a barber," Cawthone said.
Pine Bluff Sheriff’s Office: 2nd arrest made in murder, arson
Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.
KATV
WATCH: 2 sunglass thieves wanted by North Little Rock police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing several pairs of sunglasses at a North Little Rock mall, the agency announced Thursday. Police said the incident involving the shoplifting duo occured on July 29 at a Sunglass Hut store inside...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
Officials with Faulkner County Sheriff's Office to train on school campuses this weekend
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — School safety has been a leading concern among parents and educators across the county as the new school year approaches— and some Arkansas law enforcement officials are taking extra precautions. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will be...
Driver dies after collision Saturday in Little Rock
A man has died after a traffic collision in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood Saturday night.
KATV
'It's a miracle:' Arkansas woman donates kidney to adopted brother, saves his life
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas woman shares a touching story about the gift of life. Leslie George told KATV what she was willing to do in order to save her older brother's life after he began having a kidney dysfunction. George said she and her brother, Craig Robinson...
Comments / 0