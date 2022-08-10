ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: While on call at another scene nearby, officers heard approximately five gunshots in an area near Legion Hut and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the person or persons shooting. Shell casings have been recovered from the roadway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

One dead after hit-and-run collision in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of August 12, 2022, the Southwest Patrol Division responded to a call at Young Road and Brenda Circle in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a black female with serious injuries lying in the eastbound lane.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been released. Police responded around 10:30 last night. The woman was found critically injured in the roadway and was taken to the hospital but died a […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police search for woman missing since 2020

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Little Rock woman who has been missing for nearly two years. Melissa Fields, 49, was last seen in the capital city in October of 2020. According to the LRPD's social media...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

WATCH: 2 sunglass thieves wanted by North Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two suspects are wanted by the North Little Rock Police Department for stealing several pairs of sunglasses at a North Little Rock mall, the agency announced Thursday. Police said the incident involving the shoplifting duo occured on July 29 at a Sunglass Hut store inside...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR

