Read full article on original website
Related
Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
kidnewsradio.com
Blackfoot Police to host car seat inspection
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Sept. 3. There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall...
2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello reignites, evacuations to resume
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said. Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state
The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 1500 block of E 17th Street, between St. Clair Rd and S Woodruff Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. During construction, eastbound traffic on E 17th Street...
kidnewsradio.com
North Wind Group establishes second scholarship endowment at ISU
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Idaho State University are getting a helping hand from a leader in the construction, engineering, environmental, facility operations, and professional services industries. Wednesday, North Wind Group announced the creation of the North Wind Group STEM Scholarship Endowment....
Halloween Is Going To Suck For Idaho Falls This Year
Growing up, Halloween feels like a rite of passage. As a child, you want nothing more than to put on your favorite costume and collect as many sugary treats as possible. In adulthood, we want to deck out our homes in spooky decor to show off on Instagram. If you...
SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
ISU now location host for Pacific Northwest OSHA Education Center’s OSHA Classes
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Continuing Education and Workforce Training (CEWT) signed an agreement with the Pacific Northwest OSHA Education Center at the University of Washington to be the location host for the center’s OSHA classes. ISU’s Pocatello campus provides the opportunity to offer OSHA training...
kidnewsradio.com
Rabid bat found in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the 8th in the State of Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
“Roaring Youth Jam” returns to Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There’s no lack of talent on display at this year’s Roaring Youth Jam in Idaho Falls. The 3-day event along the greenbelt is especially for the youth. This year’s theme is Fairytales and Fantasy so kids can get creative with their art....
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 12, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. A group in Pocatello ‘Citizens Against Division’ is trying to recall Pocatello City Council Members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. They plan to collect signatures to have the recall on the ballot in November. If you agree with the recall, a signature site will be at 820 East Young Street, just off of Yellowstone in Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com
Daycare vandalism results in thousands of dollars of damage to outdoor toys and equipment
IDAHO FALLS — A daycare that just bought brand new outdoor toys and equipment for its kids is now left with several thousand dollars worth of damage after an incident of vandalism. Kids Korner Preschool & Daycare, located off of 14th Street in Idaho Falls, has been around for...
kidnewsradio.com
SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. SIPH has tried to call the individual many times but hasn’t been able to reach them. If you dropped off a...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
MISSING SOUTHERN IDAHO TEENS
REXBURG - Police in southern Idaho are looking for two 14-year-olds that were reported missing from the Rexburg area on Tuesday morning. Kayzin Hansen is 14-year-old male, 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 14-year-old female, 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted...
kidnewsradio.com
Recall effort for Pocatello City Council members
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More trouble tonight for three Pocatello City Council members. Two different groups are supporting an effort to recall them from office. In a statement issued Thursday by the Pocatello Police Union, they publicly support the effort to recall council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
kidnewsradio.com
INL interns show off what they’ve learned
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The next generation of groundbreaking scientists are getting their start at Idaho National Lab. Idaho National Lab interns spent the summer working side by side with scientists and experts in their fields of interest. They presented the results of their studies at INL’s Internship Fair on Thursday.
Comments / 0