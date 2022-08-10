ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Blackfoot Police to host car seat inspection

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Sept. 3. There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

2,500-acre wildfire near Pocatello reignites, evacuations to resume

A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said. Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on Wednesday afternoon said the fire is increasing in size and moving toward Ross Fork Creek Road. The Emergency Operations Center is currently in the...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state

The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Headquarters, ID
Idaho Government
kidnewsradio.com

Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 1500 block of E 17th Street, between St. Clair Rd and S Woodruff Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. During construction, eastbound traffic on E 17th Street...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

North Wind Group establishes second scholarship endowment at ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Idaho State University are getting a helping hand from a leader in the construction, engineering, environmental, facility operations, and professional services industries. Wednesday, North Wind Group announced the creation of the North Wind Group STEM Scholarship Endowment....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility

Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Rabid bat found in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the 8th in the State of Idaho.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

"Roaring Youth Jam" returns to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There’s no lack of talent on display at this year’s Roaring Youth Jam in Idaho Falls. The 3-day event along the greenbelt is especially for the youth. This year’s theme is Fairytales and Fantasy so kids can get creative with their art....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – August 12, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. A group in Pocatello ‘Citizens Against Division’ is trying to recall Pocatello City Council Members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. They plan to collect signatures to have the recall on the ballot in November. If you agree with the recall, a signature site will be at 820 East Young Street, just off of Yellowstone in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. SIPH has tried to call the individual many times but hasn’t been able to reach them. If you dropped off a...
POCATELLO, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

MISSING SOUTHERN IDAHO TEENS

REXBURG - Police in southern Idaho are looking for two 14-year-olds that were reported missing from the Rexburg area on Tuesday morning. Kayzin Hansen is 14-year-old male, 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 14-year-old female, 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Recall effort for Pocatello City Council members

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More trouble tonight for three Pocatello City Council members. Two different groups are supporting an effort to recall them from office. In a statement issued Thursday by the Pocatello Police Union, they publicly support the effort to recall council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

INL interns show off what they've learned

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The next generation of groundbreaking scientists are getting their start at Idaho National Lab. Idaho National Lab interns spent the summer working side by side with scientists and experts in their fields of interest. They presented the results of their studies at INL’s Internship Fair on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

