Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s “The Last Huzzah!” Remix With Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, Despot Is Finally Streaming
More than a decade after it was released, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire’s classic “The Last Huzzah!” remix has been added to streaming services. It boasts features from Danny Brown, El-P, Das Racist, and Despot and comes with a pretty iconic music video. The updated take on his Lost in Translation song was named Best New Track in 2011. Revisit it below.
The Eternal Influence of Imogen Heap
What was your first brush with Imogen Heap? Was it hearing the symphonic flutters of “Let Go” in Garden State, as Zach Braff’s character chases after the girl of his dreams? Or watching Marissa Cooper on The O.C. realize she shot someone, set to the vocoder harmonies of “Hide and Seek”? Maybe you encountered Heap’s otherworldly vocals through a Jason Derulo radio hit, the far reaches of SoundCloud, or aesthetic TikTok. There are a million points of possible contact with the singer-songwriter-producer, whose rococo electronic pop is full of wild imagination and digital idiosyncrasy. These days, even pouty infants are entranced by her music: Heap’s “The Happy Song” is purportedly the world’s first composition scientifically proven to cheer up babies. As one satisfied parent wrote in a New York Times endorsement, “From the point of view of sheer effectiveness… [it is] the greatest song ever recorded.”
Alvvays Share New Song “Easy on Your Own?”: Listen
Alvvays have released another new single from their upcoming album Blue Rev. “Easy on Your Own?” follows the album’s first single, “Pharmacist.” Take a listen below. Blue Rev is out October 7. The band’s third studio album comes five years after 2017’s Antisocialites and eight years after a self-titled debut. Alvvays recorded Blue Rev with Shawn Everett, and the record includes new members, drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell. In October, the group will head out on tour.
700 Bliss Announce Tour Dates, Share New “Nothing to Declare” Video: Watch
700 Bliss—the duo of Moor Mother and DJ Haram—have released the music video for the Nothing to Declare title track. The visual was directed by Richard R Ross. Watch below. 700 Bliss will play a handful of concerts this summer and autumn. Find the duo’s schedule—featuring shows in August and October—below.
she / her / black bitch
Doechii’s independent 2020 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” unfolds like a magical girl transformation. Speaking as a nervous new student introducing herself to a classroom, the Tampa-raised rapper begins with a meekness that sharpens into steely resolve as the track builds, girlhood crises of confidence giving way to adult conviction. “I am a black girl who beat the statistics,” she raps with a mix of relief, pride, and vexation. Doechii’s cadences and vocal tics on the song suggest Nicki Minaj, but the origin story at its center is wholly hers. When “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral the next year on TikTok, soundtracking then-versus-now reveals including gender transitions, weight loss stories, and makeovers, the song’s themes of self-discovery and overcoming adolescent angst drove the trend.
The Isley Brothers Announce New Song With Beyoncé: Listen to a Teaser
Beyoncé has more new material on the way in the wake of Renaissance, joining Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 song “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” Ronald Isley shared a clip of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” ahead of the track’s release on Friday, August 12. Check it out on Instagram.
Reset
We tend to think of creative influence as a one-way exchange from an older generation to a younger one. But that formulation is not only simplistic; it’s often flat-out wrong. Occasionally, a veteran musician vibes so hard with a younger peer that they seem to merge aesthetically, philosophically, even molecularly, sharing an artistic evolution over many years. In the remarkable case of Noah Lennox, aka Panda Bear, and Peter Kember, aka Sonic Boom, the two have melded so completely that they sometimes seem like a single musical mind.
Wilco Announce Iceland Residency, Release Archival Recording: Listen
Wilco have announced their first-ever shows in Iceland. The band will play a three-night residency at Reykjavík’s Eldborg Hall at Harpa. The concerts take place on April 6, 7, and 8, 2023. “We’re extremely excited to finally be playing Iceland for the very first time,” drummer Glenn Kotche...
“Paper Plane”
Celebrating 15 years since their debut, the K-pop group Girls’ Generation returned last Friday with their glittery seventh album, Forever 1, a work of focused maximalism that bounces between electro-pop, disco, and R&B. The legendary eight-person group helped set the standards for K-pop as we know it—concept-focused album rollouts, tight choreography, a massive global fanbase—and is often cited as inspiration by today’s girl group idols. The tone of Forever 1 is celebratory, and on the rosy electro-pop closer “Paper Plane,” Girls’ Generation describe the lightness and freedom they’ve earned. The group’s feathery vocals levitate over a buoyant electronic beat, and the song’s slight echo emphasizes the airy and spacious production. “One more time/Fly high, to a higher place,” all eight members sing together, their signature harmonies elevating the track’s wistful yet triumphant feeling. One of the album’s strongest songs, “Paper Plane” concludes a long-awaited comeback project yet bursts with the excitement of a new beginning.
Watch Jessie Ware’s New “Free Yourself” Video
Jessie Ware has shared a video for “Free Yourself,” the single she released last month. Watch her stride into a regal hall to lead a freaky congregation in a ritual dance below. The song, co-written and produced by Clarence Coffee Jr. and Stuart Producer, is a taster of a new album, according to a press release.
Spotify Launches New Site to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to Fans
Spotify appears to be entering the market for live concert tickets. The company has launched a new website that allows users to buy tickets directly from Spotify, rather through an intermediary like Ticketmaster, MusicAlly reports. The site debuted on August 10 with a group of seven artists “ticketed by Spotify.”...
What I Breathe
For an artist who came up under the dewy umbrella of lo-fi house, Australia’s Mall Grab has never been a particularly subtle producer. His early tracks were rudimentary affairs marked by blocky keys and classic Roland drum sounds squished through soupy tape-compression effects. He looked to memes for song titles; for hooks, he relied on pitched-down vocals that nodded to chopped and screwed hip-hop. One big early single, 2015’s “Guap,” invoked the dusty hip-house that Galcher Lustwerk had already been making for a couple of years.
Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
My Diary EP
Although Jackline Acheampong only recently started making music, she has long been a student of the craft. The 22-year-old Ghanain Afro-fusion artist, who records under the name Gyakie, was 8 when she began accompanying her father, the legendary highlife singer Nana Acheampong, to his studio. In August 2020, during her second year of college, she released her debut EP, Seed, a freewheeling project she wrote and recorded during lockdown. While its wide-ranging genre experimentation didn’t always coalesce, her talents alchemized on “Forever,” a sticky-sweet single whose simple yet vulnerable lyrics announced Gyakie as one of Ghana’s fast-rising Afrobeats talents.
Sumerlands Share Song From New Album Dreamkiller: Listen
Sumerlands have released a new song called “Edge of the Knife.” It’s the second single from the Philadelphia heavy metal band’s sophomore album Dreamkiller. Take a listen to the new song below. Vocalist Brendan Radigan, drummer Justin DeTore, guitarist, John Powers, bassist, Brad Raub, and guitarist,...
Bartees Strange Joins Altopalo on New Song “Love That 4 U”: Listen
Altopalo have shared a new song featuring Bartees Strange. The track, “Love That 4 U,” is taken from the group’s forthcoming album Frenemy, and it comes with a music video by Pond Creative. Watch the visual below. “I was really excited to contribute to this song because...
Watch Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s New “Danger” Video
Panda Bear and Sonic Boom (aka Spacemen 3’s Peter Kember) have shared a video for their Everly Brothers–sampling single, “Danger,” directed by Fernanda Pereira. The kaleidoscopic visual merges Noah Lennox and Kember’s faces with a tutu-clad ballet dancer twirling under a disco ball. Check it out below.
Alam No Hris (10th Anniversary Reissue)
When then-defunct Boston rock trio Krill formed the new band Knot in 2020, singer-bassist Jonah Furman was afforded the space to reflect on what differentiated the two projects. In doing so, he set the record straight on his beloved band after years of misinterpretation as weird, cheese-addled slacker rock. “When I was 20, I thought that making art was an important part of making a better world,” he said. “[Krill] was very much about ethics and morality. One’s moral responsibilities to oneself and to other people, and trying to be in conversation with other ethical art or moral art.” It’s a serious theme for an often playful band: Krill wrote songs about poop and squirrels and peanut butter. But if two rocks with googly eyes made you cry in a movie theater, then hearing a twig have a philosophical conversation with a blade of grass probably will, too.
Broken Bells Detail New Album Into the Blue, Share Video for New Song “Saturdays”: Watch
Broken Bells—the duo of producer Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) and the Shins’ James Mercer—have shared another cut from their forthcoming LP Into the Blue, as well as more details regarding the project’s release. The new song is titled “Saturdays,” and the rest of the album arrives on October 7 via AWAL. Check out “Saturdays” and the LP’s tracklist below.
Ari Lennox Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Hoodie”: Watch
Ari Lennox has shared a video for “Hoodie,” a new song produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite. She also announced that her second album is titled Age/Sex/Location and that it’s out September 9 via Dreamville and Interscope. Check out the “Hoodie” video and the LP artwork below.
