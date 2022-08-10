Read full article on original website
Authorities: 17-Year-Old Concord Girl Still Missing 2 Weeks Later
CONCORD, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Concord home in the middle of the night two weeks ago. Authorities say Adryanna Prieto was last seen on July 30th, 2022 and is believed to still...
Police: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Allegedly Abducted By Her Mom
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl after she was allegedly abducted by her biological mom Friday morning. Detectives say Zoya Meredith has been missing since 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 12th. Zoya Meredith is described as a 3-year-old Black girl, last seen wearing a...
Police Arrest Two Men For Armed Robbery In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Two men have been charged after attempting to rob a man on August 11th. Police responded to a call around 8:00 a.m. on Green Street near South Heckled Boulevard. Offices met with the victim who stated he was approached by two male suspects while demolishing a house in the area.
CMPD Investigating Homicide In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. On Thursday, August 11th shortly after 2 p.m., detectives responded to a call for one person shot on Southwest Boulevard near West Charlotte High School. At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim. Medic took...
Deputies Arrest 2 On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Chester County
CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday in Chester County after finding over 50 grams of illegal drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. Around 9 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Hunt, 41, and Mario McCullough, 42. Police...
CMPD: Car Thefts On The Rise
CHARLOTTE N.C. – A few weeks ago, we brought you a story about car thefts across the country happening because of a Tik Tok Challenge. Now, officials are breaking down the numbers and looking deeper into the details of these thefts right here in Charlotte. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo has the story.
Optimist Hall To End Free Parking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher prices are hitting Charlotteans’ wallets from all angles these days. Gas may be coming down, but food, travel, and housing all remain sky high. Free parking is also hard to come by these days, and it may get even harder soon. Starting August 15th,...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
Smart Shopper: Happy Hour At Elegant Nails Spa On Colony Road!
CHARLOTTE, NC– Everyone knows, self-care is an essential part of health and wellness but, sometimes they can be very expensive. Self-care and maintenance is a great way to alleviate stress and anxiety but when you get the bill sometimes you leave feeling even more stressed. One local business is implementing a new happy hour from 9am until 2pm for all the smart shoppers! Mary Tran, owner of the Elegant Nails Spa on Colony Road, has been serving the greater Charlotte area for over 20 years now and she wants to make sure you know that you can always come to her spa for a service, glass of wine, and all for an incredible price!
Healthy Headlines: Children’s Eye Health And Safety Month
CHARLOTTE, NC — August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Novant Health Pediatrician, Dr. Amra Zuzo, discusses the importance of eye health and safety for children. For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.
StarMed Healthcare Is Offering Monkeypox Testing And Treatment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To combat the spread of Monkeypox virus, StarMed Healthcare is offering testing and treatment for the infectious disease. Patients can receive testing at StarMed’s two family & urgent care clinics in Charlotte:. FreeMore clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Road. Eastland clinic, 5344 Central Avenue. Health officials say...
Measuring Mugginess: Use Dew Points, Not Relative Humidity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It truly is one of Mother Nature’s rarest gifts: dry air in August. But before we unbox a delectable drop in humidity, let me settle a score I have with the way most people record it. You see, we have two main ways of measuring...
Charlotte Pride Festivities Kick Off This Weekend With Annual Interfaith Service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is just one week left to go before the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade returns to uptown after a two-year hiatus!. Celebrations are slated to kick off this weekend, with nightlife events and more starting August 12th through the big festival weekend, August 20th-21st. Officials...
American Cancer Society Launches 6th Annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American Cancer Society’s sixth annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign is launching in Charlotte. The Real Men Wear Pink is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge of fighting breast cancer by wearing pink and raising money throughout the month of October.
Classroom Central: In Need Of Donations To Provide Back-To-School Supplies
CHARLOTTE, N.C– Classroom Central is on a mission to provide teachers and students with the school supplies they need. It provides teachers with a place to come and shop for school supplies at no cost. The inventory ranges from packs of paper to book bags. Classroom Central relies on donations to make the items possible for teachers. Classroom Central believes every child deserves a level playing field and that’s why the organization works so hard to provide the items CMS classrooms need most.
Foster Friday: Meet Hippo!
CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Hippo a loving home! Hippo is a 4-year-old blue Pitbull Terrier. He is a big love bug who’s house-trained, leash-trained and well-behaved when he’s home alone. Hippo enjoys car rides, squeaky toys, and is very food motivated (but gentle when taking treats). Note:...
Italian Restaurant Figo36 Open’s Its Doors August 16th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Menagerie Hospital Group has announced the grand opening of Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant, Figo 36. The doors open for guests on Thursday, August 16th. The new Italian restaurant is perched on 36th Street in Noda, alongside the Novel apartment complex and the CATS lights...
Epicentre Sale Pending, Future Remains Uncertain
CHARLOTTE — The Epicentre’s future is still uncertain. Tuesday, Deutsch Bank, which is the lien holder on the property, made a 95 million dollar bid during an auction. The Epicentre fell into foreclosure earlier this year after several incidents of violent crime, and the pandemic. The sale of...
Carowinds Unveils Plans For 50th Anniversary Season | PHOTOS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 Carowinds operating season marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time special event that brings plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, nighttime spectaculars, and other immersive experiences. “I am proud to be...
Bill Bellamy Makes Joe Sweat Before Taking Comedy Stage This Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Comedian and Actor, Bill Bellamy is in Charlotte this weekend. He’s part of the Queen City Comedy Experience. Bellamy will perform tonight through Sunday at The Comedy Zone. The funny man stopped by Rising this morning to talk about his comedy, his audiences and his new podcast, “Top Billin’ “. He also has a comedy special on Amazon called, “I Want My Life Back”. See how much fun he had on the couch with Joe Duncan and the moment the conversation started to heat up.
