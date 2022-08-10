ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagola Township, MI

UPMATTERS

Sault Tribe awarded $19.8 million investment for infrastructure

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians has been awarded $19.8 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program to invest in infrastructure, multi-modal paths, and a boardwalk. The project, titled Ozhitoon Mino-Bimaadiziwin (Build for a...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
The Oakland Press

84 Lumber Company opens first store in Michigan

A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in Michigan. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

High frequency radar brings better water data to Mackinac Straits

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, August 12, Michigan Technological University and the Great Lakes Observing System (GLOS) are bringing together elected officials, state agencies, community members, businesses and researchers to commission a high-frequency radar (HFR) system installed in the Straits of Mackinac. The Safety in the Straits...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal

As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
GRAYLING, MI
WLUC

Marquette DDA discusses Vault Marquette proposal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board of Directors discussed parking at the Vault Marquette at its monthly meeting Thursday. The Vault Marquette proposal includes renovating the interior of the Old Savings Bank building and creating a hotel, permanent housing, and commercial space. A four-level parking structure would also be built.
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be 'disastrous'

Michigan's small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what's already...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Marquette County Fair holds 'inclusive hours'

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American's Best Lake Towns

There's still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan lawmakers react to passing of Inflation Reduction Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Inflation Reduction Act aims to do just what it says, reduce inflation, and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday. Now it's headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Now, Michigan-based elected officials reacting to the bill's passage. "I am thrilled that […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today's TotalYesterday's. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wbkb11.com

Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online

Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. "20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent," said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. "If we're going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it."
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Talon Metals to explore 400,000 acres of Upper Peninsula for nickel deposits

A metal mining company has acquired rights to explore around 400,000 acres of Upper Peninsula land for nickel deposits near the nation's only nickel mine. Talon Metals Corp. announced the land acquisition Wednesday from UPX Minerals Inc., which has owned it since 2013, when it was sold by Rio Tinto Group. Before that, it was owned by Ford Motor Co., whose founder Henry Ford first bought it for lumber and iron ore to build early Model Ts.
CHANNING, MI

