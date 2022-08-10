ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Neighbors Object To Variance Requests At Butter Lane Farm In Bridgehampton, Claim Greenhouse Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For Housing

27east.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Daily Voice

11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria

Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
HuntingtonNow

Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria

Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle

An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
NORTHPORT, NY
News 12

Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire

(Video credit Neil Miller/The New York Extra) Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back...
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
27east.com

Property Fronting Hook Pond Gets $21.75 Million, Its Full Asking Price

The East Hampton Village home fronting Hook Pond recently sold for $21.75 million, its full asking price. At 16 Hook Pond Lane, the circa-1960 traditional overlooks not just the pond but also a golf course and the ocean. The five-bedroom, four-bath house has a living room, library, dining room, and it comes with a two-car garage — though the existing residence may not be around for long. The Brown Harris Stevens listing notes that the 3.3-acre property with 333 feet of waterfront can yield a 15,320-square-foot principal structure.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: Calling Beekeepers And Jam-Makers; North Fork Table & Inn’s ‘Sea To Seat’ Dinner

Hallockville Museum Farm, the historic North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, is issuing a call for entries for its second annual Jam and Honey Contest, with winners to be announced at the 41st Hallockville Country Fair, the weekend of September 17 and 18. The fair is an authentic North Fork cultural experience that celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage and the pleasures of family farm life from years gone by. The Country Fair will feature traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performance, art and craft vendors, farm livestock and many other attractions.
RIVERHEAD, NY
NBC New York

Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police

A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Amid heat wave, Suffolk water authority asks residents to conserve water

In late July, amid some of the hottest weeks of the year, the Suffolk County Water Authority put out a statement urging residents to conserve water. “With continued hot and dry weather leading to excessive early morning water use that is pushing water infrastructure to its limits, the Suffolk County Water Authority is urging residents to immediately take steps to conserve water,” the statement read. “Though it is always important to conserve water, during hot and dry periods it is imperative to do so, as residents tend to overwater lawns and set their irrigation timers to the same period of time in the early morning hours.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

SAG HARBOR

SAG HARBOR-- North Haven. Exclusive use of bedroom, bathroom, full house, pool, garage space available. Must be pet friendly. Walk to bay. Housekeeping provided. $1,800/ monthly includes utilities. 631-514-5547.
SAG HARBOR, NY

Community Policy