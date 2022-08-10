Neighbors Object To Variance Requests At Butter Lane Farm In Bridgehampton, Claim Greenhouse Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For Housing

Read full article on original website
To Further His Vision, Developer Has Purchased An Array Of Downtown Hampton Bays Parcels
To Further His Vision, Developer Has Purchased An Array Of Downtown Hampton Bays Parcels

Community members have spoken, for years now, of reports that a developer was buying up property in downtown Hampton Bays. It appears that a dozen parcels, in fact, have been purchased.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of August 11, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A shoplifter was reported at Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Aug. 4. A person allegedly stole a variety of trading cards valued at $110. Dix Hills. ■ Kings Landscaping of Huntington reported that an unknown...
Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria
Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
An unusual affordable housing project proposed decades ago in East Northport is finally on the horizon. D&F Development Group landed $4.2 million in infrastructure funding from Suffolk County for the $92-million Matinecock Court development project, Newsday reported. The funding, previously authorized with another developer, had to be renewed because so much time had elapsed. It will help pay for a sewage treatment plant, sidewalks and roads.
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials...
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
(Video credit Neil Miller/The New York Extra) Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back...
82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say
WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water […]
Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary after residents surprise intruder inside their home
Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary after residents surprise intruder inside their home

Residents of a home on Tyler Drive in Riverhead returned home yesteday afternoon to find a burglar inside their residence, Riverhead Town Police said. They called 911 and responding police officers located and detained the intruder. Police said Frank P. Colaiacomo Jr., 33, of Riverhead was in possession of money...
East Hampton Suspends Ambulance Volunteer, As Pushback To Paid EMT Program Bubbles To Surface
East Hampton Suspends Ambulance Volunteer, As Pushback To Paid EMT Program Bubbles To Surface

East Hampton Village officials last week suspended a member of the East Hampton Ambulance Association who expressed dissatisfaction with the village's decision to hire paid EMTs — emergency medical technicians...
Property Fronting Hook Pond Gets $21.75 Million, Its Full Asking Price
The East Hampton Village home fronting Hook Pond recently sold for $21.75 million, its full asking price. At 16 Hook Pond Lane, the circa-1960 traditional overlooks not just the pond but also a golf course and the ocean. The five-bedroom, four-bath house has a living room, library, dining room, and it comes with a two-car garage — though the existing residence may not be around for long. The Brown Harris Stevens listing notes that the 3.3-acre property with 333 feet of waterfront can yield a 15,320-square-foot principal structure.
Foodstuffs: Calling Beekeepers And Jam-Makers; North Fork Table & Inn’s ‘Sea To Seat’ Dinner
Hallockville Museum Farm, the historic North Fork farm homestead in Riverhead, is issuing a call for entries for its second annual Jam and Honey Contest, with winners to be announced at the 41st Hallockville Country Fair, the weekend of September 17 and 18. The fair is an authentic North Fork cultural experience that celebrates Long Island’s agricultural heritage and the pleasures of family farm life from years gone by. The Country Fair will feature traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performance, art and craft vendors, farm livestock and many other attractions.
Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police
A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
Silly Goose: Nassau County Woman Ticketed After Illegal 'Pet' Bird Found Caged
A New York woman’s goose is cooked, metaphorically, after she was allegedly caught housing a Canadian Goose in her backyard. Officers with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Long Island were contacted on Saturday, July 30, with a complaint from a Nassau County resident claiming their neighbor was keeping a Canadian Goose in a cage.
Amid heat wave, Suffolk water authority asks residents to conserve water
In late July, amid some of the hottest weeks of the year, the Suffolk County Water Authority put out a statement urging residents to conserve water. “With continued hot and dry weather leading to excessive early morning water use that is pushing water infrastructure to its limits, the Suffolk County Water Authority is urging residents to immediately take steps to conserve water,” the statement read. “Though it is always important to conserve water, during hot and dry periods it is imperative to do so, as residents tend to overwater lawns and set their irrigation timers to the same period of time in the early morning hours.”
SAG HARBOR
SAG HARBOR-- North Haven. Exclusive use of bedroom, bathroom, full house, pool, garage space available. Must be pet friendly. Walk to bay. Housekeeping provided. $1,800/ monthly includes utilities. 631-514-5547.
