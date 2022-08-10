Read full article on original website
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
New JCSO North Zone office completed
(Hillsboro, High Ridge) After a long process, the new Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office North Zone facility is finally completed. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they drew up the plans to renovate a nearby space from the old location and it looks great. Sheriff Marshak says the new office also includes...
Gary Thebeau – Service 2pm 8/13/22
Gary Thebeau of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 2:00 Saturday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Gary Thebeau will be 1 to 2 Saturday at the funeral home.
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd — Service 8/15/22 11 A.M.
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd of Plattin passed away on Wednesday (8/10), she was 87 years old. The visitation for Winnie Boyd will be Monday (8/15) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
Keith “Coty” Pratt – Service 8/15/22
Keith “Coty” Pratt of Bismarck died last Sunday at the age of 37. The funeral service will be Monday evening at 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Coty Pratt will be Monday afternoon from 3 until 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
Wayne Anthony Reiter — Service TBA
Wayne Anthony Reiter of Festus passed away Monday, August 8th, he was 70 years old. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Disability Resource Association New Mentoring Program
(Festus) Disability Resource Association in Festus has a new program offered to its consumers. DRA Director Nancy Pope says the program is called Jefferson County Peer Mentoring. Other than DRA, there are a lot of groups, agencies and organizations part of the new peer mentoring program. My MO Info ·...
Back-To-School Supply Drive & Free Basketball Camp At North County
(Bonne Terre) Head on out to North County High School on Sunday August 21st for a school supply drive and free basketball camp. North County grad Stephon Martinez and Dig Deep Basketball are putting on the two-hour event. Martinez says to just bring one school supply item to donate then...
Donald E. “Buzz” Jordan – Service 08/15/22 at 1 p.m.
Donald “Buzz” Jordan of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Antioch Cemetery near Zion. Visitation for Buzz Jordan is Monday from 11 until...
Pevely Days coming soon!
Another family-friendly festival is coming soon. Pevely Days will take place next week and includes three days of activities and good times. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they have plenty of things to offer over the three-day event. Pevely Days will take place next week with “family night” on...
Park Hills Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
(Park Hills) A man from Park Hills was injured Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on the West Exit, south of Highway 8 when 38-year-old Dale Metcalf failed to make a curve, ran off the road, back onto the roadway and then overturned.
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
