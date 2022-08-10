Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Arrests after suspicious activity
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1, Officer T. Acree was in the area of East Second and Hamilton streets when he noticed a vehicle with headlights on where vehicles are not usually parked. The officer pulled up to...
rrspin.com
NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
WITN
Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
Tarboro felon gets 7+ years in federal prison on gun charge
Prosecutors said in court that Rocky Mount Police found Jones at his home while they were investigating a robbery in October 2020
WITN
Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Two men arrested in case of breaking & entering
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say two men have been arrested in a case of breaking and entering and fleeing a traffic stop. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Keen Jr., of Elm City, and Geoffrey Ransome, of Rocky Mount, have been arrested. Deputies say...
WITN
Washington drug trafficker gets 13 years in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Gemean Moore pled guilty to three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking in opium, one count each of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, cocaine, and meth, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, etizolam, and marijuana.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton B&E suspects sought
JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
cbs17
1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested day after death of NCDOT employee in Wilson County
Anna Bradshaw was standing on the side of the road operating the stop/slow paddle to help traffic safely get around a tree that had fallen into the road, NCDOT said.
WECT
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a rash of potential overdoses and a death at the privately run Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County. Christopher Ferreira, a spokesperson for The GEO Group, the prison operator, confirmed Wednesday that one inmate died Aug. 6 after prison staff “observed several inmates who appeared to be lethargic […] The post Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WITN
Rocky Mount police arrest man connected to weekend shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connected to a shooting over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Shaki Jones on Tuesday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. They said on August 7 police went out to calls...
Hit-and-run driver kills NCDOT employee cleaning up debris on side of road in Wilson County
A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee was hit and killed on the side of the road Friday.
WRAL
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
