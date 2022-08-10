ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Sandy Clute
3d ago

why does this article have the image of Melanie lake, when they have nothing to do with each other

Jennie Scott
3d ago

Why was he not also charged with reckless operation of a vehicle. All the red lights he ran placed others in danger .. I’d call that grand theft ! Not just auto theft. That van was a business van. I’m sure the custom paint and lettering alone was a few thousand. The repairs of damages from crashing it. Will be costly too. I’m sure they are glad to have it back.

Related
Woman arrested for skip-scanning items at grocery store: Brunswick Police Blotter

A Ruby Lane woman was cited for petty theft at 1:40 p.m. July 19 when employees at Meijer reported she failed to scan more than $66 worth of items at a self-checkout register. Representatives from Tru-Green at 2988 Nationwide Parkway reported the catalytic converters stolen from a company vehicle July 18-19. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio Crime & Safety
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Akron police search for 71-year-old man missing since Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who is missing. Mark McMurray walked away from home on Tuesday in the 900 block of Morse Street. Akron police said he left between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not...
Parma man charged with helping set fire to parking booth during 2020 riots in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Parma man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the infamous Downtown Cleveland riots from more than two years ago. Seth Calig, 49, is accused of helping a group set fire to a parking booth back on May 30, 2020. Specifically, the Department of Justice alleges Calig used a lighter to ignite a roll of paper towels before placing the flaming object inside the structure on West 3rd Street, while others looked on.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Northeast Ohio local news

