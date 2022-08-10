Read full article on original website
Sandy Clute
3d ago
why does this article have the image of Melanie lake, when they have nothing to do with each other
Reply(1)
7
Jennie Scott
3d ago
Why was he not also charged with reckless operation of a vehicle. All the red lights he ran placed others in danger .. I’d call that grand theft ! Not just auto theft. That van was a business van. I’m sure the custom paint and lettering alone was a few thousand. The repairs of damages from crashing it. Will be costly too. I’m sure they are glad to have it back.
Reply
2
Woman arrested for hitting husband with a beer bottle: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a domestic incident at 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 and arrested a woman at the scene for reportedly striking her husband with a beer bottle. Police reported that a driver collided with a deer on Wedgewood Road at 6:17 a.m. Aug. 11. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
Woman arrested for skip-scanning items at grocery store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Ruby Lane woman was cited for petty theft at 1:40 p.m. July 19 when employees at Meijer reported she failed to scan more than $66 worth of items at a self-checkout register. Representatives from Tru-Green at 2988 Nationwide Parkway reported the catalytic converters stolen from a company vehicle July 18-19. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Suspect in custody in connection to armed Cuyahoga Falls car theft
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A suspect has been identified and incarcerated in the case of a Cuyahoga Falls automobile theft in which a victim was rear-ended, then had her car stolen at gunpoint, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Man in jail after police chase from OVI checkpoint
Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem.
Suspicious man in car pulls up resident’s driveway to try and elude officers: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Suspicious vehicle: Saybrook Road. At 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3, police responded to a call about an occupied suspicious car parked in the street. As police approached, the car’s occupant started the vehicle’s engine, then drove up a driveway and into the back yard of a home where he did not belong.
Police departments in NEO investigating string of carjackings this week
Police are investigating string of carjackings throughout 3 different counties. Investigators haven't confirmed if they're related.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Noble Road. At 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8, a woman called police from an apartment building at 2868 Noble Road after hearing a man and woman in a unit above arguing. The woman then heard the man scream. When the woman checked on him, the man told her to call 911.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for 71-year-old man missing since Tuesday
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 71-year-old man who is missing. Mark McMurray walked away from home on Tuesday in the 900 block of Morse Street. Akron police said he left between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and has not...
East Cleveland Police chase ends in crash at car dealership
East Cleveland Police were involved in a chase Thursday morning after spotting a car that was speeding near the Euclid border.
Woman arrested for assault on family after argument over shoes: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported Aug. 3 that she was involved in an altercation with her mother over some shoes. Upon investigation, officers determined the woman was the primary aggressor and charged her with two counts of assault for the incident involving her mother and 12-year-old sister. Theft: Warrensville Center Road.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing
It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron. The Akron Pickle Company's food truck was stolen and then crashed.
Video: Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Northeast Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Parma man charged with helping set fire to parking booth during 2020 riots in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A Parma man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the infamous Downtown Cleveland riots from more than two years ago. Seth Calig, 49, is accused of helping a group set fire to a parking booth back on May 30, 2020. Specifically, the Department of Justice alleges Calig used a lighter to ignite a roll of paper towels before placing the flaming object inside the structure on West 3rd Street, while others looked on.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
How Cleveland police are taking back the street
The I-Team requested police video from what officers did last month in Operation S.T.O.P., which the city called Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.
Impaired woman shows up for work 12 hours late: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A manager at Beyond Juicery reported Aug. 7 that an employee may be impaired and had shown up for work at 7 p.m., believing she was there for her missed 7 a.m. shift. Responding officers located the woman driving from the business and stopped her vehicle. The Olmsted Township woman, 52, was found to be under the influence of prescription narcotics.
Man arrested following fatal apartment building shooting: Cleveland police
A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.
Lorain police bodycam video shows suspect stabbing K-9, then fatally shot by officer
LORAIN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features disturbing content that may not be suitable for all viewers. New body camera released on Wednesday show the moments from an incident last month in which a suspect stabbed a Lorain police K-9 before being fatally shot by an officer.
Comments / 3