Bryon L. Janke, 80, of Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services will be held Monday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

