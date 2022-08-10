ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

VIDEO: Police capture turkey that broke into Wisconsin apartment

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

WAUSAU, WI (WCBD / STORYFUL) – Police captured a wild turkey that broke into an apartment in Wausau, Wisconsin.

The Wausau Police Department this week released body camera footage this week showing officers responding to an animal control call after a turkey broke a window and became trapped inside an apartment.

Officers joked that it shouldn’t be too challenging, saying “it’s a turkey, not a tiger.” But the turkey didn’t give up easily.

After tracking it down, police were able to catch the turkey with a net and released it unharmed back into the wild.

Video: Wausau Police Department via Storyful

