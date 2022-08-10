Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
Get Free Backpacks At Community Access Services Giveaway Event
Parents and guardians can get free bookbags tomorrow, Friday, August 12, 2022, at an event sponsored by Community Access Services. Community Access Services of WNY is a local non-profit that works to address HIV and other diseases that affect the health and welfare of urban communities in Buffalo and Erie County.
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
WIVB
New Lewiston business energizes community
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new business in Lewiston, is helping people feel refreshed and hydrated. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak tried out Balanced Infusions on Wakeup!. For more information, head here. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo health officials commemorate Jefferson Avenue Tops employees
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials at the Community Health Center of Buffalo presented employees at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue with a special plaque commemorating the bond the two formed following the May 14 mass shooting. Victim's family members and those who were at Tops when the shooting...
Plaque presented to Jefferson Avenue Tops to mark Community Health Center of Buffalo partnership
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "We become one in the midst of a storm." That is the first line on a plaque that was presented to the Tops location on Jefferson Avenue. The presentation marked the partnership between the store and the Community Health Center of Buffalo. The center's mission is...
Trocaire announces healthcare Learn and Earn Program
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trocaire College announced Wednesday that residents in the 14220 and 14210 zip codes will have an opportunity to expose healthcare career opportunities through a new program at the school. The program, called the Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program, came to be thanks to a $50,000 grant from Buffalo Common […]
Keeping kids safe in class: CDC drops some COVID guidelines before school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is just weeks away from the back-to-school season. On Thursday, the CDC released new COVID-19 guidelines for students and staff as they head back to the classroom. The nation’s leading health agency removed the close contact quarantine requirement, meaning that Americans do not have to quarantine if they […]
RELATED PEOPLE
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
Western New York experts talk about the CDC loosening COVID-19 recommendations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The CDC cites high levels of population immunity and high vaccination numbers as reasons why they feel the need to loosen COVID-19 recommendations moving forward. On Thursday, the agency announced some significant changes, including that it is no longer recommending:. Quarantining after being exposed. Test-To-Stay in...
Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jerrod Jones says the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of town. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
Buffalo metro ranks high for best places to be a teacher, study shows
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo metro is a top-ranking place to be a teacher. That’s according to SmartAsset’s latest study, analyzing data for the 137 largest metro areas in the U.S. for metrics such as income, housing costs, employment, school funding and classroom size. The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs
Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
wnypapers.com
Future plans for Radisson discussed
√ Grand Island Town Board sets Aug. 15 public hearing on project. Grand Island residents learned more on the future of the Radisson at a community gathering Tuesday in the hotel, during a meeting outlining adaptive reuse plans by developers. Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture in Orchard Park and Justin...
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children
New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKBW-TV
Community Access Services WNY provides more than just backpacks to local families
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The time has come, once again, when many families are thinking about buying school supplies. But for many households school supplies could be something they just can't afford. Community Access Services of Western New York wrapped up its annual backpack giveaway and community event on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures
Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0