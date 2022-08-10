Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
FOX43.com
Thousands of pierogis made for Luzerne County bazaar
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — This weekend is all about delicious food across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. St. John's Church Bazaar kicked off Friday in Larksville. Church volunteers made a whopping 44,000 pierogies to sell at the bazaar. This is the first time the bazaar has returned since the pandemic so...
abc27.com
New avian flu cases found at Pennsylvania farm
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple new cases of avian flu have been detected in Pennsylvania. According to the Department of Agriculture, a deceased turkey vulture, a duck, and chickens were found on a property in Northampton County. The Department of Agriculture says poultry and eggs continue...
Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday, where he chatted with residents and...
Searching for missing steer in Susquehanna County
UNION DALE, Pa. — The search is on in Susquehanna County for a missing steer. The owner says her grandson, 15, was preparing to show the steer this weekend at the Harford Fair. But the steer went missing from their property overnight. "We need help, it's his 4-H steer,...
Times News
Who owns JT’s Kemmerer Park? Borough to conduct deed search to find out
Jim Thorpe Borough Council is hoping to put to rest the question of who owns the Kemmerer Park grounds on Packer Hill. Council on Thursday night approved its solicitor, Jim Nanovic, to complete a deed ownership verification, which President Greg Strubinger said will determine the status of some groundwork that needs done at the property.
Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival contest winners announced
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The voting is finished, and here are the winners in the 2022 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival contest:. • Tarnowski’s Kielbasa, Nanticoke: 1st in fresh and smoked. • Komensky’s, Duryea: 2nd in fresh and smoked. • Glen Lyon Bros., Glen...
Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
Historical one-room schoolhouse reopens for history lesson
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was once a schoolhouse to teach children in the Kunkletown area is now a place to learn all about its history. "This is almost like a museum, except you can touch everything and I think that's the biggest contribution to the way we act as the caretakers of the building," Giordano said.
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
Home damaged by fire in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County. It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire chief says they're still looking...
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Times News
Family still struggles 10 years after drownings
Ten years ago, Tiffany Lobach of Lehighton suffered incomprehensible grief when she lost a son and her mother the same day. Her mother drowned in the Lehigh River trying to save her son. He died later that night in the hospital. Lobach is using that tragedy as an instrument to...
Pennsylvania hawk-watching season about to launch
The Autumn Hawk Watch gets under way Monday, August 15, at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary near Kempton for its annual four months of tallying migrating hawks, vultures and eagles migrating past the famous North Lookout. An average 18,000 raptors pass the sanctuary each fall.
3 People Killed In West Virginia Plane Crash While Flying To Lebanon County: Reports
Three people have died in a plane crash in West Virginia while flying from Indiana to Pennsylvania, authorities told numerous outlets on Thursday, August 11. The single-engine 1980 Piper PA-32-301 tail number N720RP crashed in a wooded area near Campbells Run Road in Metz, West Virginia, WV Metro News reports and FlightAware information confirms.
Drivers Will Encounter Road Closures, Detours and Delays in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Wismer Road/Carversville Road, Geigel Hill Road and Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County. Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:. Thursday, August 11, from 7:00 AM to...
Missing horse returned safe and sound
GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
