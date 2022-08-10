ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Slidell bayou

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the recovery of a kayaker’s body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. According to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, the body was identified as 28-year-old David Anderson.

Police reports show that Anderson was last seen fishing in the bayou on Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. A few hours later, Anderson’s father had not heard from him and reported that his son was missing around 10 p.m. after he found Anderson’s kayak overturned in the bayou behind his house.

After the call was made, the STPSO marine division responded to the scene and searched the area of the overturned kayak. During the search, the marine division found Anderson’s body underwater before midnight. The incident is still under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday or Thursday according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroners Office.

STPSO Sheriff Randy Smith sent his condolences to the family and reminds the public to be safe while on the water. Smith said, “Let this unfortunate event serve as a reminder to everyone to please wear life vest at all times when on the water.”

