Pittsburgh, PA

Watch: Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro loses cellphone while sliding into third base

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Aug 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) loses his iPhone as he slides into third base against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is in just his second big league season. He played in only his 53rd game Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and is likely still getting used to things since his debut in "The Show."

Castro may have made MLB history on Tuesday with one of the more bizarre bloopers in recent memory.

The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday and attempted to explain his blunder following the contest, a 6-4 loss to Arizona.

"I don't think there's any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone," Castro said, through an interpreter. "It's horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.''

The incident came after Castro drew a walk in the top of the fourth inning and advanced to third on a single by highly-touted rookie Oneil Cruz.

"My first day back, if I was to be the center of attention, I would want it to be helping the team win, but never in this form," Castro said. "This is definitely something that was an accident, a mistake, something I'm going to learn from. But definitely something I didn't mean to happen."

