ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

Former Morrow police chief, Georgia POST top official dies at 47

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMlYA_0hBvVTUQ00

A top official in the state agency that oversees police officers died Monday in Savannah. Jimmy Callaway, who previously served as Morrow’s police chief, was only 47 years old.

Mike Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training council (POST), told Channel 2 that Callaway died of natural causes in his hotel room.

Callaway was in Savannah to attend an annual conference for gang investigators.

“Director Callaway was a seasoned investigator and leader and as such quickly proved to be an asset to the agency,” Ayers said.

Callaway joined the Morrow Police Department in 2006 and served as chief from 2016- 2020. He left the department in 2020 and joined POST in June as the director of investigations and coordinated investigations into officer misconduct across the state.

Callaway also worked as president of the gang investigator association since 2017 and Ayers said he trained hundreds of investigators from across Georgia.

Prior to his time with Morrow police, Callaway worked for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the MARTA Police Department.

“Chief Callaway left a tremendous legacy at MPD, and our team is shocked and saddened by his sudden passing. We ask that you keep the Callaway family, and especially his wife and daughters, in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

Services will be held for Callaway at the Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg on Monday. The visitation is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a memorial service to follow.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharpsburg, GA
City
Morrow, GA
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Morrow, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ayers
11Alive

Georgia State University officer accused of rape, arrested

ATLANTA — A Georgia State University Police Department officer has turned himself in on rape and kidnapping charges Friday, according to authorities. Terry Payne, 59, reported to the Gwinnett Detention Center, police said. Gwinnett Police Department detectives said a person went to a hospital on Aug. 6 and reported...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man who posted photos, video in US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Georgia man received a prison sentence for the role he allegedly played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. The Department of Justice said 31-year-old Jefferson resident Glen Mitchell Simon was sentenced to 8 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release fined $1,000 fine and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Georgia Post#Channel 2#Mpd#The Crossroads Church
accesswdun.com

Jackson County man charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Jackson County man received an eight-month federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Glen Mitchell Simon, 31, of Jefferson was sentenced on Friday in person in Washington D.C.. Most of the 860 people who have been charged in the attack have received their sentencing over videoconferences due to COVID restrictions.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy