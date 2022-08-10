Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Man Wins $200K With Scratch-Off In North Carolina Lottery
It only cost him $5, but that lottery scratch-off ticket paid off for Alex Contreras of Charlotte. He won $200,000!. The NC Education Lottery says Contreras bought his winning ticket at the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville, NC. He won playing Bonus Bucks. He’s already traveled to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to take home his share of the winnings. He received $142,021 after taxes.
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
Chipotle Offers $1 Million Worth Of Free Burritos To Teachers
This popular Mexican Grill is giving teachers in the United States a chance at scoring a free burrito as the company wants to recognize teachers before the start of the school year. Of course many of our schools are already back here in the Charlotte area. Chipotle expects to give...
Cleveland County mom can fulfill dream to buy family home after $1 million lottery win
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County mom’s dream to buy a house for her family can now come true after winning $1million in the lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 40-year-old McDonald’s manager from Shelby, bought the Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Curve View Express on West Warren Street in Shelby.
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in July?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of July, according to data pulled Aug. 11 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte
A new 24/7 emergency veterinarian hospital called Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) will open on September 14 in SouthPark. VEG is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 32 locations across 11 states. Local vet and VEG medical director, Ashley Gray, brought the brand to Charlotte. Why it matters: There’s a shortage of veterinarians nationwide, and area animal hospitals […] The post New emergency pet hospital will help alleviate major need in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
'I am so excited to be joining the Lion family' | Orlando Robinson named principal at West Charlotte High
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now
I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
Optimist Hall To End Free Parking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher prices are hitting Charlotteans’ wallets from all angles these days. Gas may be coming down, but food, travel, and housing all remain sky high. Free parking is also hard to come by these days, and it may get even harder soon. Starting August 15th,...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
Foster Friday: Meet Hippo!
CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Hippo a loving home! Hippo is a 4-year-old blue Pitbull Terrier. He is a big love bug who’s house-trained, leash-trained and well-behaved when he’s home alone. Hippo enjoys car rides, squeaky toys, and is very food motivated (but gentle when taking treats). Note:...
Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
Tepper’s GT Real Estate offers $82 million to pay off Rock Hill bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Tepper’s GT Real Estate has announced a new plan to pay everyone in the bakruptcy case of the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters project in Rock Hill. The announcement from GT Real Estate came on the eve of a court hearing to determine whether GT...
Homicide reported in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the northern portion of Charlotte. The homicide was announced Thursday afternoon. The incident happened off the 3100 block of Southwest Boulevard, by Birch Townhomes. This is a developing situation. For the latest updates, download the free WBTV app.
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 13 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
