Archives to return Native American remains, burial objects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Archives and History is beginning the process of returning the remains of Native Americans and funerary objects to tribes. The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from the public displays where the artifacts had sat for years to be viewed by school groups and other visitors.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office is dismissing rumors that the 77-year-old governor is healthy and dismissed rumors that she was ill. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Thursday that the governor, “is doing great” and continues to be cancer-free. Ivey’s office issued the statement after a week of rumors and media inquiries about the governor’s health and whereabouts.
