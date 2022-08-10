Person struck, killed by train in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KNX) – One person is dead after being struck by a train in Sun Valley Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Lose Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said it happened on N San Fernando Road. The call came in at 7:54 a.m.

Details surrounding the victim are unknown at this time.

Officials said there were no reported injuries from those aboard the train.

The train tracks are closed at the time while the investigation continues.

Metro Link readers are encouraged to check Metro Link’s social media for train status updates.

This is a developing story.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok