Cool off with a drink and a breeze

As anyone who has lived through a New Jersey summer knows, August can get hot. The kind of hot where the air weighs heavy on everyone and the humidity makes it feel like you’re moving through soup. What better way to beat the heat than to take advantage of the cool breezes off of New Jersey’s waterways? Visit these dockside bars to escape the heat with a cold drink and good company.

ROONEY’S OCEANFRONT RESTAURANT, located at 100 Ocean Ave N in Long Branch offers visitors an upscale experience with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from its two decks. The bar features an extensive wine, cocktail and martini list. Make a reservation or stop by Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., or Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WATERMARK, at 800 Ocean Avenue in Asbury is a modern take on a classic cocktail lounge with sweeping views of the Asbury Park boardwalk and the ocean beyond from its rooftop patio. The bar features a culinary approach to the art of the cocktail, offering unique tapas and snacks that pair with items off the extensive cocktail menu. Visit this spot Monday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

THE PIG & PARROT SANDBAR, at 201 Union Lane in Brielle offers visitors a taste of Key West at the Jersey shore, with vibrant decor, water views, delicious cocktails and island inspired eats. Sit at the dockside bar while you listen to live music and sip your drink in the sun or visit via boat and throw your lines at one of the slips in front of the bar. Visitors who come by boat can BYO fresh catch for the bar to grill up. The bar is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., so guests can come early or stay late – or both.

BRIELLE RIVER HOUSE, at 1 Ocean Ave in Brielle recently reopened with an all-new patio bar. The freshly redone bar offers an extensive selection of specialty cocktails, craft beers, tap beers, wine and mocktails. Have friends with you? There’s buckets of beers on the menu as well. The food menu offers light fare and seasonally inspired dishes. Stop in seven days a week between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

RIVER ROCK RESTAURANT & MARINA BAR, found at 1600 NJ-70 in Brick, offers visitors a water view, live music, and events throughout the week, including trivia, Beach Bar Bingo, karaoke and DJs. Stop by to enjoy the waterside entertainment or catch your favorite team on one of the bar’s 60+ TVs. The bar is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

THE SHRIMP BOX, at 75 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach offers visitors the chance to sip or dine waterside while watching the fishing boats come and go with their catch. Order from the raw bar for fresh shellfish or ahi tuna, or sample one of the creative cocktails from the bar menu. The Shrimp Box is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

CLARKS LANDING DOCKSIDE BAR & GRILL, at 847 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant is only open three days a week, but it packs a punch. Sit back with a cocktail and watch the sailboats come and go or order some of the venue’s world class bites, ranging from fresh seafood to delicious burgers and sandwiches. Catch this limited spot Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.or Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BEACON 70, at 799 NJ-70 in Brick offers patrons a sports bar atmosphere with dockside drinks. The extensive beer and cocktail menus offer something for everyone to choose from and the inventive takes on American pub food bring joy to the tastebuds. The bar features a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with discounted prices on drinks, oysters, burgers and more. It also offers nightly specials on food, drinks and more including a 69 cent wing night on Mondays with $12 beer buckets and $5 Bacardi drinks; $6 Burger nights on Tuesdays; and $4 craft beers on Wednesdays. The bar also has live music. The bar is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Sundays.

CHARLIE’S OF BAY HEAD, at 72 Bridge Avenue in Bay Head offers possibly the most romantic view in the area. The bar and restaurant faces west, looking out over Twilight Lake, allowing patrons to catch sunsets as they sip on something off the wine list, a delectable cocktail or a craft beer. Hungry? Enjoy seafood and American fare on the waterside patio. Charlies is open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 pm. on Sunday.

RED’S LOBSTER POT, at 57 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach offers a unique and quaint marina view, right near the Inlet. The fresh seafood they expertly prepare is best enjoyed with the scenic views and cool breezes this location offers. The lobster roll is a must try! Visit Red’s daily beginning at Noon and closing at 9pm weekdays and 10pm on weekends. Red’s is closed on Tuesdays.

ENJOY THE SUMMER SUN

There’s still plenty of summer left to get out and enjoy the many water and dockside options that Monmouth and Ocean County have to offer, so head on over to one of the bars above, grab a drink and beat the heat with the breezes off the water.