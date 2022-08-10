ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle, NJ

Cool off with a drink and a breeze

By Brigit Carlson
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXUlW_0hBvUBoN00

As anyone who has lived through a New Jersey summer knows, August can get hot. The kind of hot where the air weighs heavy on everyone and the humidity makes it feel like you’re moving through soup. What better way to beat the heat than to take advantage of the cool breezes off of New Jersey’s waterways? Visit these dockside bars to escape the heat with a cold drink and good company.

ROONEY’S OCEANFRONT RESTAURANT, located at 100 Ocean Ave N in Long Branch offers visitors an upscale experience with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean from its two decks. The bar features an extensive wine, cocktail and martini list. Make a reservation or stop by Monday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., or Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WATERMARK, at 800 Ocean Avenue in Asbury is a modern take on a classic cocktail lounge with sweeping views of the Asbury Park boardwalk and the ocean beyond from its rooftop patio. The bar features a culinary approach to the art of the cocktail, offering unique tapas and snacks that pair with items off the extensive cocktail menu. Visit this spot Monday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

THE PIG & PARROT SANDBAR, at 201 Union Lane in Brielle offers visitors a taste of Key West at the Jersey shore, with vibrant decor, water views, delicious cocktails and island inspired eats. Sit at the dockside bar while you listen to live music and sip your drink in the sun or visit via boat and throw your lines at one of the slips in front of the bar. Visitors who come by boat can BYO fresh catch for the bar to grill up. The bar is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., so guests can come early or stay late – or both.

BRIELLE RIVER HOUSE, at 1 Ocean Ave in Brielle recently reopened with an all-new patio bar. The freshly redone bar offers an extensive selection of specialty cocktails, craft beers, tap beers, wine and mocktails. Have friends with you? There’s buckets of beers on the menu as well. The food menu offers light fare and seasonally inspired dishes. Stop in seven days a week between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

RIVER ROCK RESTAURANT & MARINA BAR, found at 1600 NJ-70 in Brick, offers visitors a water view, live music, and events throughout the week, including trivia, Beach Bar Bingo, karaoke and DJs. Stop by to enjoy the waterside entertainment or catch your favorite team on one of the bar’s 60+ TVs. The bar is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

THE SHRIMP BOX, at 75 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach offers visitors the chance to sip or dine waterside while watching the fishing boats come and go with their catch. Order from the raw bar for fresh shellfish or ahi tuna, or sample one of the creative cocktails from the bar menu. The Shrimp Box is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

CLARKS LANDING DOCKSIDE BAR & GRILL, at 847 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant is only open three days a week, but it packs a punch. Sit back with a cocktail and watch the sailboats come and go or order some of the venue’s world class bites, ranging from fresh seafood to delicious burgers and sandwiches. Catch this limited spot Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.or Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BEACON 70, at 799 NJ-70 in Brick offers patrons a sports bar atmosphere with dockside drinks. The extensive beer and cocktail menus offer something for everyone to choose from and the inventive takes on American pub food bring joy to the tastebuds. The bar features a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with discounted prices on drinks, oysters, burgers and more. It also offers nightly specials on food, drinks and more including a 69 cent wing night on Mondays with $12 beer buckets and $5 Bacardi drinks; $6 Burger nights on Tuesdays; and $4 craft beers on Wednesdays. The bar also has live music. The bar is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Sundays.

CHARLIE’S OF BAY HEAD, at 72 Bridge Avenue in Bay Head offers possibly the most romantic view in the area. The bar and restaurant faces west, looking out over Twilight Lake, allowing patrons to catch sunsets as they sip on something off the wine list, a delectable cocktail or a craft beer. Hungry? Enjoy seafood and American fare on the waterside patio. Charlies is open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 pm. on Sunday.

RED’S LOBSTER POT, at 57 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach offers a unique and quaint marina view, right near the Inlet. The fresh seafood they expertly prepare is best enjoyed with the scenic views and cool breezes this location offers. The lobster roll is a must try! Visit Red’s daily beginning at Noon and closing at 9pm weekdays and 10pm on weekends. Red’s is closed on Tuesdays.

ENJOY THE SUMMER SUN

There’s still plenty of summer left to get out and enjoy the many water and dockside options that Monmouth and Ocean County have to offer, so head on over to one of the bars above, grab a drink and beat the heat with the breezes off the water.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Long Branch, NJ
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Lifestyle
Long Branch, NJ
Food & Drinks
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
City
Brielle, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Lifestyle
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Food & Drinks
SoJO 104.9

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cocktail Lounge#Art#Pub Food#Food Drink#Bar Info#Ocean Ave N#201 Union Lane
94.5 PST

Goodbye Tiki Bar, Hello Halloween at Erini Restaurant in Ewing, NJ

Erini Restaurant in Ewing is known for its amazing Tiki Bar, but, it's almost time to close it for the season and welcome fall, so Erini's throwing a big 'ole party. Erini is inviting you to the Tiki Bar Closing/Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29th. All ages are welcome, but, after 8pm it's 21 and over.
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesandpaper.net

Nonnie’s Pink Beach House: A Story of Salvation

Until the 1960s, Long Beach Island was an offbeat summer destination. During that time, the properties on the Island were predominantly bungalow-style cottages and Cape Cods. For the past 50 years, as the desire for vacation homes grew, the complexion of LBI has changed dramatically. Now, the Island is more...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Rock out with Big Joe’s favorite music venue in New Jersey

The Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ is a historic treasure. The auditorium is a venue that is one of my favorites. When you walk into the auditorium it’s like walking into a cathedral and rightfully so because they have been doing Sunday religious services on the expansive stage each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the summer.
MUSIC
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy