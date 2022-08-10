Meet the most pleasant town on the shore

Point Pleasant Beach, referred to locally as “Point Beach,” is located at the northern tip of Ocean County and has a year-round population of just under 5,000 residents. The town has been a hot spot for summer tourism since its founding in the late 1800s. Thousands flock to the town each year to enjoy the white sand, hot sun and boardwalk attractions. Want to have the most pleasant day in this seaside town? Check out some options below.

BEACHES

As the name suggests, Point Pleasant Beach is home to great spots to grab some sand and enjoy the warm waters of the Jersey shore. Whether you’re looking for the full Jersey shore boardwalk experience or just a quiet place to lay out your towel, there’s something for everyone on the mile-long stretch of shore.

At the north end, visitors will find Jenkinson’s, the borough’s largest beach, which brings fun for the whole family. Next, Martell’s extends in front of its namesake, Martell’s Tiki Bar, where visitors can grab snacks and drinks while they relax in the sand. South of Martell’s, visitors will find Risden’s beach. This beach is on the quieter end, located between Trenton and New Jersey Avenues. The beach has a bathhouse with restrooms and changing rooms and ample parking. As you continue to travel south you’ll find Bradshaw Beach at the end of Washington Avenue and Maryland Avenue Beach – well, you can probably guess where.

Find the beaches online for more information on badges, parking, umbrella rentals, restrooms and more.

BOARDWALK

When you think of quintessential Jersey shore summer, the boardwalk is probably the first thing that comes to mind. The Point Pleasant boardwalk stretches almost the entire length of the beach and has fun for the whole family.

For thrill-seekers and younger beach-goers alike, the boardwalk offers a variety of rides. Little ones can enjoy classics like the train that snakes through the other amusements or the fire trucks ride. Anyone over 50” tall can scream their lungs out on the Super Himalaya or experience the death-defying 50 foot drop on the Pirate’s Plunge.

After riding the rides, try your luck at some of the boardwalk games, flipping frogs onto lily pads or playing skee ball in the arcade. Visitors looking for a laugh can pop into the fun house or hit the mini golf course for a little competition. Those looking for more of an educational experience can visit Jenkinson’s Aquarium to explore the touch tank, walk past the beautiful exhibits, learn about seals, sharks and more.

When it comes time for snacks, there’s nothing better than boardwalk fries with malt vinegar, fried oreos or funnel cake. If you’re looking for something more substantial (or healthy) both Martell’s Tiki Bar and Jenkinson’s offer a full menu of fresh seafood dishes, sandwiches, burgers and more.

For the over 21 crowd, Martell’s and Jenkinson’s are great for grabbing a drink during the afternoon and you can enjoy live music on the beach or dance the night away to some of the shore’s hottest bands and DJs.

While the boardwalk boasts a Sweet Shop and plenty of options for soft serve ice cream, just a block off the north end of the beach, you can find local favorite, Lighthouse Strollo’s Italian Ice.

SHOPPING

Too much sun? Head over to Arnold and Bay avenues to stroll Point Pleasant’s charming downtown area and peruse the shops and boutiques that line the streets.

Sunshine Daydream, at the east end of the street, is the place to go for cozy, boho clothes, trendy jewelry and homegoods. At the other end of the street, Squan Dry Goods offers shoppers a treasure trove of second hand clothes, shoes, jewelry and more. Pop into Opal and Olive to browse small batch candles, cleverly packaged drink mixes, and unique home decor and gifts.

Visit Deena’s to find clothes, jewelry or a unique Jersey shore souvenir. Stop by The Game Room for a new puzzle or board game for that rainy day. Get lost in the sprawling, two-story Point Pavilion Antique Centre, pawing through old books, vintage clothes and dishware or explore the boxes of buttons, drawer pulls and other antique odds and ends.

The downtown area also features specialty shops — play a round of virtual golf in 3G Golf, enjoy the art on the second floor of Stella e Luna, find ingredients to cast the perfect spell at Cauldron & the Cupboard, or find your next beach read in The Little Point Bookshop.

EVENTS & MORE

The borough is not only home to places to shop, visit and play, but also to great events throughout the summer.

Jenkinson’s hosts events throughout the week, kicking things off on Mondays and Tuesdays with Canines & Cocktails from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights are also movie night, with classics like Grease and Hocus Pocus projected on the big screen on the beach starting at dark. Every Thursday night, bring a towel down to the beach to enjoy the weekly fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m., or catch the show while sipping a cocktail and enjoying the band at Jenkinson’s.

Every Sunday, head into town to shop for fresh, Garden State grown produce at the farmer’s market, in the park across from the train station. The farmer’s market also often features booths from local companies focused on sustainable living.

On Aug. 17, the town will host a concert in the bandshell at the corner of Baltimore and Arnold Avenues. Aug. 18-20, pop downtown again to stroll Arnold Avenue and find some great deals at the sidewalk sale. Each Monday, head to the beach from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to join in on a free ukulele and guitar lesson on the beach, hosted by the Point Pleasant Recreation Department.

MORE TO ENJOY

Whether you’re a local, visiting for the whole summer, or just here for a weekend, there’s so much to enjoy and explore in this vibrant little town.