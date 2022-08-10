Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Georgia man accused of firing shots into vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and child arrested
A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he fired multiple shots into a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and their infant child. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture of 25-year old Marcus Issaih Calhoun. According to...
wgxa.tv
Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart
FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart. Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. The charges...
wgxa.tv
Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime
A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...
wgxa.tv
Macon man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man armed with what looked like a machete led Bibb County Deputies on a chase right into an alligator-infested swamp. According to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot but he bolted straight for the woods, dropping his weapon during the chase.
Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase
ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WMAZ
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
fox5atlanta.com
SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta. Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect....
39-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in traffic collision
A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
LPD arrests two teens following the discovery of a loaded weapon on LaGrange High School campus
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Troup County School System (TCSS) announced that a loaded gun was found at the LaGrange High School (LHS) campus. According to a press release from the school system, the LHS administration was alerted that a loaded firearm was discovered in a purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. […]
Gwinnett mother attacked, killed by 2 women in fight over her boyfriend, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Two women face murder charges after police said they ambushed a woman, stole a phone and beat her to death. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett, where police said that the fight stemmed from a fight over a man who was the victim’s boyfriend.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, sheriff says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a 25-year-old in connection with the shooting and killing of a man at a gas station earlier this month, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The DeKalb County Sherriff's Office said that Jimmy Holmes, of Decatur, was charged with aggravated assault and...
fox5atlanta.com
Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
The Citizen Online
Woman locks cops outside house party for 45 minutes; inside were 20-30 underage drinkers, 1 passed out
There has long been a social hosting ordinance in Fayette County to help curtail underage drinking in private homes with adults present. The most recent recipient of that violation was a Peachtree City woman during the early hours of Aug. 7, who was arrested on multiple charges, among which dealt with a 17-year-old found unresponsive in the basement and needing medical care.
6 Georgia officers on leave after one is caught on camera calling someone N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Six West Point police officers are now on administrative leave after a resident’s video went viral. The incident was captured on camera by home security footage. An officer is seen using the N-word when referring to the homeowner’s son. The officer then threw...
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
