Butts County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
wgxa.tv

Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
13WMAZ

Jury indicts man charged in murder at Forsyth Walmart

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man has been indicted for murder in an early January shooting at a Forsyth Walmart. Tarmaine Jontavion (TJ) Bowden was indicted for the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assaults, and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony. The charges...
wgxa.tv

Macon man says he and friends were targets of a hate crime

A Macon man says he and his friend were targeted and now he's speaking exclusively with WGXA. "We got asked to help someone jump their car off." That's Jerome Alexander and, he says, on Tuesday while, they were lending a helping hand, they ended up being targeted. "A white dude...
wgxa.tv

Macon man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man armed with what looked like a machete led Bibb County Deputies on a chase right into an alligator-infested swamp. According to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot but he bolted straight for the woods, dropping his weapon during the chase.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase

ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
The Citizen Online

Woman locks cops outside house party for 45 minutes; inside were 20-30 underage drinkers, 1 passed out

There has long been a social hosting ordinance in Fayette County to help curtail underage drinking in private homes with adults present. The most recent recipient of that violation was a Peachtree City woman during the early hours of Aug. 7, who was arrested on multiple charges, among which dealt with a 17-year-old found unresponsive in the basement and needing medical care.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

