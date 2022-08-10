Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
fox32chicago.com
Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen." The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.
Man Dies After Being Rescued From Lake Michigan Near Grant Park
A man died Thursday night shortly after he was rescued from Lake Michigan near Grant Park. Carnell Williams, 45, was pulled from Lake Michigan about 7:15 p.m. near the 700 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital,...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
southshorecva.com
Steam Through History on Cedar Lake
It's full steam ahead for Cedar Lake historians to take visitors on a floating tour through time! At the Museum at Lassen’s Resort, the Cedar Lake Historical Association in partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum launched its Steam through History program which allows visitors to get a glimpse of the town's past on a 1915 steamboat, named Steamer Dewey, captained by Jerry Beno of Chicago. This summer the South Shore CVA staff had the pleasure of taking the historic trip.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
ABC7 Chicago
2022 supermoon: Timelapse video shows Sturgeon Moon behind Chicago skyline
CHICAGO -- Timelapse footage shows the August supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, behind the Chicago skyline on August 11. This stunning video, recorded by Craig Shimala, shows the moon rise above the Willis Tower. NASA said the moon would appear full from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
luxury-houses.net
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million
The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
Pabst Blue Ribbon Debuts Retro Motel in Michigan
What's the new buzz around Pabst Blue Ribbon? Well, the beer company with ties to Chicago is tapping into a new realm of the hospitality industry. "Pabst: The Place" is the brand's new bookable motel experience in Traverse City, Michigan. The motel will dig deep into nostalgia with three themed...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
chicagostarmedia.com
The Great American Lobster Fest, the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival, returns to Navy Pier
The Midwest’s largest Lobster & Seafood Festival, Great American Lobster Fest, will return to celebrate its seventh year at Navy Pier from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3 and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The live lobsters will be flown in fresh...
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Loose pigs in Western suburb still prove difficult to catch
Four pigs have now been on the loose in Wayne for two weeks. While there have been frequent sightings and attempts to capture them, they’re making it very difficult.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
Applications for a free invasive plant trade-in program now open
A new program in Cook County will soon allows residents to trade-in an invasive tree or shrub for a free replacement.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
Fire at St. Charles residence causes nearly $150K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire erupted in a residence in St. Charles Friday night, causing about $150,000 worth of damage. The fire occurred at 4 Highgate Ct. At about 11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an unoccupied residence, officials said.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
