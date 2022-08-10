ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

Steam Through History on Cedar Lake

It's full steam ahead for Cedar Lake historians to take visitors on a floating tour through time! At the Museum at Lassen’s Resort, the Cedar Lake Historical Association in partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum launched its Steam through History program which allows visitors to get a glimpse of the town's past on a 1915 steamboat, named Steamer Dewey, captained by Jerry Beno of Chicago. This summer the South Shore CVA staff had the pleasure of taking the historic trip.
CEDAR LAKE, IN
Beautifully Reimagined Luxury Residence with Brick and Stone Exterior in Oak Brook Lists for $2.799 Million

The Residence in Oak Brook is a luxurious home restructured and remodeled the exterior and interior, now available for sale. This home located at 1611 Midwest Club Pkwy, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,608 square feet of living spaces. Call Lina Shah – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (312) 593-4818) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
Pabst Blue Ribbon Debuts Retro Motel in Michigan

What's the new buzz around Pabst Blue Ribbon? Well, the beer company with ties to Chicago is tapping into a new realm of the hospitality industry. "Pabst: The Place" is the brand's new bookable motel experience in Traverse City, Michigan. The motel will dig deep into nostalgia with three themed...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks

A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
MUNDELEIN, IL
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
CHICAGO, IL
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
