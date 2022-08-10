ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

GALLERY: Abilene State Park suffers fallen trees & other damages following Tuesday evening storm

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Following Tuesday evening’s storm, a couple reports were made citing significant damage to structures and trees. The Abilene State Park was no exception.

Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?

Take a look at these pictures posted to the Abilene State Park’s Facebook page :

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkO4T_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uq0yr_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zc4Zc_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ui8Bk_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCqzJ_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lokKI_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDoJs_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9hR3_0hBvSxfT00
    Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Click here to launch Big Country Homepage’s interactive weather radar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
BigCountryHomepage

A Tailor-Made American Dream in Taylor County: Refugee finds success behind sewing machine after fearing death in home country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pursuing the American Dream looks different for everyone. Maybe it’s going to college, starting a business or investing in stocks. For most in their pursuit of happiness, it doesn’t involve fearing for your life and moving halfway across the world. For Ndulu Amagito, that story begins nearly 20 years ago in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Large grassfire burns near Abilene Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene saw some much-needed rain, a large grassfire broke out near the Abilene Regional Airport. Most details are unknown at this time. Crews from the Abilene Fire Department, as well as several volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire. It began around 6:00 Tuesday evening, across Highway […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Gallery#Weather Radar#Ktab#The Big Country#Nexstar Media Inc
MIX 92-5

Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival

Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
ktxs.com

Heavy police presence closes Abilene roads during morning incident

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police were asking residents to avoid an area of the town this morning. According to a social media post from the police department, S. 27 and Buffalo Gap Road was closed to thru traffic this morning due to heavy police presence. It was reported that...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy