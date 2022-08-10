GALLERY: Abilene State Park suffers fallen trees & other damages following Tuesday evening storm
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Following Tuesday evening’s storm, a couple reports were made citing significant damage to structures and trees. The Abilene State Park was no exception.Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?
Take a look at these pictures posted to the Abilene State Park’s Facebook page :
Click here to launch Big Country Homepage’s interactive weather radar.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 0