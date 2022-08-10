GALLERY: Abilene State Park suffers fallen trees & other damages following Tuesday evening storm

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Following Tuesday evening’s storm, a couple reports were made citing significant damage to structures and trees. The Abilene State Park was no exception.

Take a look at these pictures posted to the Abilene State Park’s Facebook page :

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Abilene State Park via Facebook: Storm damage from August 9 storm (obtained Aug. 10, 2022)

Click here to launch Big Country Homepage’s interactive weather radar.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.