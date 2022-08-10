Read full article on original website
Related
Witney Carson and More Parents Celebrate Kids’ 2022 Birthdays: Party Photos
Celebrating their sweeties! Witney Carson, Erin Napier and more stars have pulled all the stops ringing in their kids’ birthdays in 2022. The Dancing With the Stars pro’s son, Leo, celebrated his 1st birthday on January 4 with a Where the Wild Things Are-themed party. Fellow dancer Lindsay Arnold attended the bash with her daughter, […]
Django Ferri Is the New Thomas on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL
Kids grow up so fast on soaps… or in some cases, might stay the same age but end up looking a little different! So don’t be confused when you see a new Douglas on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL — the role is now being played by daytime newcomer Django Ferri, who will first be seen on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Jack Wagner Sends a Special Message to His Fans After His Son’s Death
Soap alum Jack Wagner has spoken out for the first time since his son, Harrison, tragically passed away last month, sharing a heartfelt and emotional message with his fans. In an Instagram post on June 22, the actor expressed his gratitude for all of the messages of condolences that he has received from fans in the weeks since Harrison, 27, lost his battle with addiction on June 6.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?
Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
RELATED PEOPLE
Y&R alum Jason Canela and wife Janaina Are Expecting Their First Child!
Please join us in congratulating THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) and his wife, Janaina, as they prepare to welcome their first child together! The happy couple announced the news with an amusing series of photos on Instagram where the expectant mom-to-be is holding up a pair of pregnancy tests while the dad-to-be is looking at them in shock!
Jamika Pessoa Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Some viewers might recognize the chef interviewing at the Metro Court when Jamika Pessoa appears on GENERAL HOSPITAL as herself in an episode scheduled to air on Monday, Aug. 8! The Food Network celebrity chef should be familiar from her appearances on shows like THE CHEW, FOOD NETWORK STAR, GUY’S GROCERY GAMES, HOME & FAMILY, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, and THE GOOD DISH.
GH Alum Alicia Leigh Willis Is Engaged to Tanner Foust!
A woman never forgets her marriage proposal. And GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) certainly had an absolutely magical one this past weekend! The actress’ longtime boyfriend, Tanner Foust, popped the question on August 8 while the couple was vacationing in Paris!. What made the proposal so beautiful...
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Tribute to Soap Star John Gabriel
Don’t miss a very special tribute to the late John Gabriel live in The Locher Room on Thursday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET. Gabriel, who passed away on June 11, 2021, is best known to soap fans for playing Dr. Senaca Beaulac on RYAN’S HOPE from 1975-85 and again from 1988-89. He also earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his work in 1980. His other daytime roles included Linc Morrison on LOVE OF LIFE, Teddy Homes on GENERAL HOSPITAL, Vic Reynolds on GENERATIONS, and Pete LeGrand on DAYS OF OUR LIVES.
Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Laura Wright Teases “A Whole New Carly” on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Carly’s life has turned upside down on GENERAL HOSPITAL and while she might be struggling, portrayer Laura Wright is having an absolute blast playing all the drama. Especially since not only did Carly lose her half of the Metro Court Hotel, but then Nina bought it and tried to give it to her, which was just rubbing salt in the wound!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GENERAL HOSPITAL Star Rebecca Herbst Celebrates Her Silver Anniversary!
Please join us in congratulating Rebecca Herbst on 25 amazing years at GENERAL HOSPITAL! Although she originally auditioned for the part of Sarah Webber, the soap instead created the role of Sarah’s sister, Elizabeth Webber, for her to play. Her first episode aired on Aug. 1, 1997, and naturally, 25 years later to the day, there was some celebrating on set to commemorate her silver anniversary!
B&B Alums Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero Are Expecting a Baby!
There is a baby on the way for two alums of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL! Married couple Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) and Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) are expecting their first child together. Rodriguez announced her pregnancy on July 30, her 38th birthday, in an Instagram post. “This birthday hits different,” the...
Stephen A. Smith Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL
Whenever Sonny needs a little extra help, he calls on Brick. And that means another appearance from ESPN host and commentator Stephen A. Smith as he returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL! He first appeared as Sonny’s tech expert back in the spring of 2016 and has made sporadic appearances in the years that followed.
GH Alum Jonathan Jackson Honored With a Royal Literary Magazine Award
Please join us in congratulating GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Jonathan Jackson (ex-Lucky) on being honored with the Distinction of Excellence from the Royal Literary Magazine Awards!. “Although I don’t feel worthy of this,” he shared on Instagram, “it is my sincere desire to assist in the promotion of authentic values. With this in mind, I will receive this very gracious honor in the spirit of humility and responsibility — a responsibility to continue every effort of repentance, faith, and love. My humble gratitude to everyone at the Royal Literary Magazine. This is a beautiful gift from God.”
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Don Diamont Celebrates His Son Zander’s Wedding!
Introducing the new Mr. and Mrs. Diamont! It was a joyous celebration for THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Don Diamont (Bill) and his family when the actor’s son, Zander, married Audrey Feys, on July 23. The B&B star announced the wonderful news that his son had gotten married...
Brandon Barash Says Goodbye to Jake on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
Fans were shocked when Jake was shot on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and was rushed to the hospital where Kayla declared he didn’t make it! And while some aren’t completely convinced the character is truly dead (a reasonable assumption in Salem, honestly…), portrayer Brandon Barash seems to have confirmed it in a funny social media post!
GH’s Kelly Thiebaud Introduces Her New Boyfriend, PJ Harrison!
On GENERAL HOSPITAL, Britt is having zero luck finding a partner through Society Setups. But in real life, her portrayer, Kelly Thiebaud, is absolutely smitten with her new boyfriend! If you follow Thiebaud on Instagram, you know that she’s visited London several times over the past few months, and even spent some time in Italy and France. In a few of the photos she’s shared from her travels, Thiebaud is holding hands with someone, but hadn’t named her paramour. That all changed on July 26 when GH’s newest Emmy winner went Instagram official with her beau: PJ Harrison!
Soaps In Depth
New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.https://www.soapsindepth.com/
Comments / 0