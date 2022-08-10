Read full article on original website
Related
Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’
A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool
Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
A Restorative Tour Through Europe’s Historic Spa Towns
If you’re fatigued by the Instagram-backdrop beach clubs and Mediterranean islands that have come to define swanky summer vacations, I have an antidote—and a trip back in time—for you. Imagine an era when going on holiday involved restorative days spent taking thermal waters from natural mineral springs, trotting down picturesque boulevards in a horse drawn carriage, and hopping a funicular ride for an alpine picnic, with elegant evenings at gilded casinos. While it might read like an itinerary straight out of the Belle Époque, it’s entirely possible for today’s bon vivants.
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
RELATED PEOPLE
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
I quit van life after 4 years and moved into a house. Here's why I gave up living on the road and don't regret it.
By the time I moved into my home in Moab, Utah, I was tired of hunting for Wi-Fi, searching for parking spaces, and spending so much time alone.
This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance. Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home...
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
This $45 Million San Diego-Area Mansion Has Direct Access to a Killer Surfing Beach
Click here to read the full article. This coastal enclave in California lets you keep an eye on the swell at all times. A new single-level listing in the prestigious La Jolla Farms area offers a chance to be a part of the local surf scene, at least by proxy. The $45 million seaside home has direct access to the shore, but it’s by no means a beach shack. Known as the Oasis, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven garage spaces and 6,834 square feet of living space. The secluded sanctuary is set forward on a bluff, meaning passersby can’t...
Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat
A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous
One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Identical review – a new musical of The Parent Trap has its own special effect
Erich Kästner’s 1949 novel The Parent Trap tells of identical twins separated as babies when divorcing parents each take one. Ten years later, the girls are reunited accidentally at a summer camp. Adapted twice by Disney, the magic of film made us believe that one actor was two sisters (Hayley Mills in 1961, Lindsay Lohan in 1998). Identical, a new musical version of the story instigated by producer Kenny Wax, uses a more potent magic: real twins play the lead roles. At the performance I saw, these were the excellent Savannah and Sienna Robinson (other performances feature Kyla and Nicole Fox and Eden and Emme Patrick). Although the stage decor is stunning (a continually surprising combination of old and new – video projections on to flats and backdrops), it is these two small girls who provide the most amazing visual effect of all. “You have my face!” Lisa exclaims the first time they meet: they seem indistinguishable.
Alternative guide to Mallorca – through the eyes of those who know it best
Mallorca has fought hard against its sun, sea and sand stereotype and now tries promote itself more as a year-long travel destination, offering summer and winter sporting options, a burgeoning gastronomy scene and a long-established arts tradition. I spent three years co-writing and and taking photographs for Faces of Mallorca...
Egypt fire: At least 35 killed and 45 injured as blaze rips through church
A church fire in Egypt has killed at least 35 people and left another 45 injured, according to reports. Several ambulances were rushed to the scene in Giza as firefighters battled to extinguish the raging flames.According to local media, many of the victims are thought to be children as there is a nursery inside the church. The Egyptian health ministry said deaths are still being counted in the fatal blaze which occurred in the Abu Sifin church.The electrical fire broke out as 5000 worshippers gathered for mass at the church in the Imbaba neighborhood, causing a stampede, Reuters sources said.Egypt...
Thrillist
This Dreamy Renovated Lighthouse Is One of the Best Airbnbs in Croatia
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Known for its medieval towns and waterfall-filled national parks, Croatia...
An 82-year-old had to go 18 days without his medication after an airline lost his luggage
George Moyer and his wife had to borrow clothes from other passengers on their European river cruise after American Airlines lost their luggage.
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
dornob.com
Jeff Bezos’ Unfinished Superyacht Slinks Away After Dutch Residents Won’t Let Him Dismantle Their Historic Bridge
After commissioning a Dutch company to build a custom superyacht, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos encountered major opposition when the plans included temporarily dismantling a historic bridge to allow the vessel to sail out of the harbor. The half-billion dollar yacht, designed to be the largest in the world at 417...
A TikToker booked an Airbnb in Bali for a romantic getaway. When she arrived, she found an overgrown ghost town.
Bree Robertson expected a luxurious property with an infinity pool. Instead, she found a vacant property with algae-filled water.
Comments / 0