Erich Kästner’s 1949 novel The Parent Trap tells of identical twins separated as babies when divorcing parents each take one. Ten years later, the girls are reunited accidentally at a summer camp. Adapted twice by Disney, the magic of film made us believe that one actor was two sisters (Hayley Mills in 1961, Lindsay Lohan in 1998). Identical, a new musical version of the story instigated by producer Kenny Wax, uses a more potent magic: real twins play the lead roles. At the performance I saw, these were the excellent Savannah and Sienna Robinson (other performances feature Kyla and Nicole Fox and Eden and Emme Patrick). Although the stage decor is stunning (a continually surprising combination of old and new – video projections on to flats and backdrops), it is these two small girls who provide the most amazing visual effect of all. “You have my face!” Lisa exclaims the first time they meet: they seem indistinguishable.

