Covington restaurant’s bourbon fundraiser seeks to aid EKY flood victims
Western Kentucky native Bill Whitlow witnessed the destruction of Mayfield — his father’s hometown — after a series of deadly tornados in late 2021. Whitlow and his wife, Morgan, are co-owners of Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, a bar and restaurant at the corner of Madison Avenue and W. 7th Street, which they opened in 2018.
Boone County manufacturer expanding operations with $8.4M investment
Skilcraft LLC is continuing its expansion in Boone County with an $8.4 million investment in Hebron. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Skilcraft’s momentum Wednesday when he announced an investment that will bring 14 new jobs to Boone County. This will bring the company’s statewide employee count to 126.
Children’s advocate honored for 30 years of service
July 28 marked 30 years of service to the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center for Executive Director Vickie Henderson, and local officials are taking notice. The Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center, also known as the NKYCAC, is a nonprofit organization that provides services to children who have been sexually abused, severely physically abused or who have witnessed violent crimes. NKYCAC is in Florence and sees over 800 abused children a year. For her outstanding service and impact on Kentucky children, Henderson is being honored locally and statewide.
Florence swept by Washington; Y’alls drop four straight
The Florence Y’alls have had more than their fair share of struggles against the Frontier League West Division leader this year. The Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things recorded a second sweep of the Florence Y’alls this year taking all three games at Thomas More Stadium this week. Florence is 1-8 against the Wild Things this year. The Y’alls (31-43 overall) have been swept six times this season. The Wild Things (50-25) also own the best record in the Frontier League.
Insurance firm opens Covington office
Chris Owens of Taylor Oswald (a subsidiary of Oswald Companies, a minority-owned risk management insurance firm) has led the charge in helping another minority-owned business open within the city of Covington. A new Taylor Oswald office is opening at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington, which will put them in...
NewCath’s Breds with a head start in Class A football, new-look Brossart has something to prove
LINK nky’s preview of the NKY high school football season continues with this look at local Class 1A teams. Breds can throw it but moving on in Class A will come down to defense. Not a lot of mystery here in Class 1A here. Just start where 2021 left...
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
Funding for animal shelter gets final approval; groundbreaking set for September
A resolution to fund the Boone County Animal Shelter was unanimously approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court Tuesday night, officially launching construction on the multi-million project. The fiscal court approved a guaranteed maximum price of just under $8.3 million for the animal shelter, which will be built on property...
Crescent Springs road, path project to last through October; expect closures
While the intersection of Bromley-Crescent Springs Road and Edenderry Drive has now reopened to traffic, drivers should now be on the lookout for a closure south of Edenderry to Anderson Road. The closures allow for work crews to improve the two-lane road that runs behind the Crescent Springs Remke grocery...
NKY streetscapes: Burlington Pike in Florence
I’ve got a very sweet segment of streetscapes this week: I found doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and, best of all, puppies!. I originally discovered this place when I was in college. There’s something about a doughnut and coffee before class that just makes your entire day better. A few friends and I would go to various coffee shops on Tuesday mornings before class and would research places to go.
Flowers at this Florence rest stop prove there is beauty everywhere
Near a rest stop just off southbound Interstate 75 is a local wonder. Sunflower fields dot the landscape of Northern Kentucky, drawing tourists in as a destination. A patch of sunflowers planted by the rest stop is in full bloom now, offering some sunshine to the drivers zooming by on the interstate.
Brighton Center celebrates 10 years of culinary arts training program
The Brighton Center’s program Center Table, Catering with a Purpose, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party this Friday. Center Table is a social enterprise catering business venture that supports recovery efforts and culinary arts training for women with substance use disorder. “Working together to put on these...
Covington Police Chief set to retire September 1
After five years at the helm of the Covington Police Department, Chief Rob Nader is set to retire. Nader submitted his notice on August 4. The city commission will vote to accept it later this month. Nader has been with the Covington Police Department for 25 years. “This decision has...
Cold Spring to celebrate grand opening of new community center with return of Cruise-in
The city of Cold Spring will celebrate the grand opening of the Cold Spring Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with the return of the popular Cold Spring Cruise-In, featuring classic rides from all over the area. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie will...
NKY boys soccer round-up: Dixie Heights dominates Scott
For all but a few minutes at the most, the ball stayed at the feet of the Dixie Heights Colonels in this Kenton County non-region matchup against the Scott Eagles. This dominant ball-possession allowed Dixie Heights (2-0 overall) to put up 33 shots with 22 on goal to none for the Eagles (0-3). The Colonels scored four goals in each half in the convincing 8-0 victory.
NKY man claims $1 million Mega Millions winner
The local man who hit a $1 million jackpot in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has come forward to claim his winnings. The Kentucky Lottery noted that the man wishes to remain anonymous. The man arrived at lottery headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday with his winning ticket after he...
Inside LINK: Election coverage doesn’t stop on election night
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Our first reporting hire, when we formed LINK, was Mark Payne, our government and politics reporter. This wasn’t an accident. We knew that...
Hacked: Thomas More University’s Facebook page posts pics of woman posing suggestively
A video of commencement ceremonies is now a stream of the video game “League of Legends”, and the main profile photo is of a young woman in a crop top and tie-dyed shorts. The Facebook page of Thomas More University was apparently hacked, rebranded as a “Gaming video creator”, and for the past day has posted numerous photos of a woman posing suggestively, with captions in Spanish.
