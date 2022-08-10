The Florence Y’alls have had more than their fair share of struggles against the Frontier League West Division leader this year. The Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things recorded a second sweep of the Florence Y’alls this year taking all three games at Thomas More Stadium this week. Florence is 1-8 against the Wild Things this year. The Y’alls (31-43 overall) have been swept six times this season. The Wild Things (50-25) also own the best record in the Frontier League.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO